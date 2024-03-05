Angel Reese isn't happy with Meta and she let the social media giant know. She took to Instagram to share her frustration as Instagram temporarily stopped working around the world. The LSU Lady Tigers star wanted to know why the app wasn't loading.and almost went ballistic on X.

Reese is an avid social media user and keeps the fans updated about all the big events of her life. But Tuesday morning saw Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Mark Zuckerberg, went down around the world. The college basketball sensation couldn't connect with the fans on Instagram so she posed the question to the company on a rival platform.

Here is what the LSU Lady Tigers Forward Angel Reese had to say on the whole fiasco on Tuesday.

“Now Instagram what's going on?????? Why isn't anything loading?” she posted on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

While the company didn't respond to Reese's post, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone did give out a separate statement acknowledging the problem. He said they were working on fixing it soon.The services later restarted and users, including Reese, could access their accounts again.

The outage was first reported around 10 AM ET on Tuesday and according to Down Detector, users were logged out of their profiles. Around noon, things seemingly started working again.

The 1.7 million NIL-valued, according to On3, star has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and she thanked God for the SEC Player of the Year award right after the social media platform resumed services.

The Angel Reese injury scare

Just as March Madness approached, Angel Reese gave a brief injury scare to the fans and the Lady Tigers team. She limped out of the game in the first quarter against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs recently due to an ankle sprain. But the forward returned promptly in the second quarter to lead her team to a 80-54 win.

The 21-year-old registered a fabulous double-double in the game with 17 points and 15 rebounds. She also gave two assists to further help the team dominate the game.

In the next game against the Kentucky Wildcats, she alleviated all injury fears with another double-double and a 77-56 win. The team is through to the SEC Tournament game and is waiting to know its opponent for the conference finale on Friday.

