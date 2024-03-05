LSU superstar forward Angel Reese registered 22 points, 14 rebounds and one assist in the Tigers' final regular season game, a 77-56 demolition of the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

The $1.7 million On3 NIL-valued Reese showed off her accessories worth over $7,000 on her Instagram page, including a Coco Chanel purse and handbag, captioning the post:

"Looking good, feeling good. You know WTF going on."

Shaquille O'Neal's special relationship with Angel Reese

Shaquille O'Neal opened another chapter of his special relationship with LSU forward Angel Reese when he walked her out when she was recognized for Senior Day before the game against Kentucky.

Expand Tweet

The relationship began with a bet made between Shaq and Reese, with O'Neal challenging the latter to score a 20-20 double-double after the forward introduced herself to the O'Neal family during Me'Arah O'Neal's visit to LSU.

Angel Reese registered 23 points and 26 rebounds against Mississippi State in a dominant 74-59 win.

Longtime LSU assistant Bob Starkey, who coached Shaq and now coaches Reese, broke down the special relationship that the pair share in an interview with USA Today.

"There’s really strong parallels in their personalities," Starkey said. "They love people. They welcome the spotlight that comes with stardom. They both have a great love for this school and an enthusiasm for life."

In an interview with USA Today, Reese also delved into the relationship that she shares with the former LA Lakers legend.

"He’s super inspiring to me," Reese said. "He’s so genuine. He’s been there for me through tough times. He just gets it, and there’s not a more perfect person for me to be tight with.

"We have fun, and if I need anything, he would help me … and he would do that even if I never played basketball again. He doesn’t care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person."

Starkey's comments proved true as evidenced by Shaq walking out Angel Reese for her Senior Day ceremony.

"It’s incredibly important to me that I know Angel has Shaquille every step of the way," Starkey said.

"Shaquille is an incredibly loyal person. When Shaquille is in your camp, he’s 10 toes in. Even when Angel was going through some difficulties earlier this season, he was right there for her. Where some companies might want to distance themselves from negative (attention), not Shaquille. He’s going to be there for her forever."

The college hoops world awaits Reese's decision on whether she will stay in college basketball or declare for the 2024 WNBA draft, but it's a good bet that she has received guidance on the decision from Shaquille O'Neal.