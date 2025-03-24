Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese gets 100% real on sister's support and rebounding that "runs in the family"

Maryland forward Julian Reese helped lead the No. 4-seeded Terrapins to a narrow 72-71 win over the No. 12-seeded Colorado State Rams on Sunday evening. Reese tallied a double-double of 15 points shooting 71.45% from the floor, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Ad

During his postgame news conference, the Terrapins forward, who is the younger brother of Chicago Sky ace Angel Reese, mentioned the support that he has from his sister and their shared trait of being great rebounders of the ball.

"You know, I haven't looked at my messages yet," Julian Reese said. "I know she's probably going crazy on my phone still right now, but as far as like the rebounding thing, that runs in the family. I just think it's like a heart thing.

Ad

Trending

"Just play the game with so much intensity and just wear our feelings on our sleeves and just try to just play our hardest. And I just really didn't want that to be our last game, so I just wanted to play really hard."

Ad

It was a special night for Julian Reese as he grabbed his 1000th rebound in college basketball. He joins Maryland legend Len Elmore as the only players to have ever tallied 1,000 rebounds in the history of the program, a record that has stood for over 50 years.

Last season, his sister also led the WNBA in rebounding, averaging 13.1 rebounds per game as a rookie, adding to her legendary college days where she registered 1,426 rebounds at both Maryland and LSU.

Ad

Julian Reese gets Angel Reese's support

Angel Reese and Julian Reese both played basketball at St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, before embarking on their college basketball careers. The Chicago Sky star also played for the Maryland Terrapins for two years before departing for the LSU Tigers and winning a national title in 2023.

Julian, on the other hand, was a four-star recruit for the Terrapins in the Class of 2021 and has stayed at the program for four years.

Ad

After Sunday's game, the WNBA star shared her support for her brother and the Terrapins on X.

"Sweet 16. Let’s Dance! GO TERPS!" Angel Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Julian Reese has had a solid season for Maryland, averaging 13.3 points on 55.5% shooting from the floor, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Up next for the Terrapins is a clash against the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators, as the youngest Reese attempts to win a national championship like his sister did two years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here