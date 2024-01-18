After putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds in LSU's 67-62 loss against Auburn on Sunday, Angel Reese turned her attention to her brother, who dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds in Maryland's win against No. 14 Illinois on Sunday.

The LSU star backed brother Julian Reese's unique hairstyle on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Ponytail gang."

Julian Reese having a solid season

Julian Reese is a 6-foot-9 forward for the Maryland Terrapins, where his sister, Angel Reese used to play before transferring to LSU.

Reese, who is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for Maryland (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten), was involved in a verbal war of words with Illinois Fighting Illini assistant coach Tim Anderson after the game on Sunday.

The clip shows the assistant ignoring Reese's handshake before the Terrapins player exchanged words with him and appears to confront him while being held back by teammates.

Angel Reese explains her absence

Earlier in the season, Angel Reese was absent from the team for four-and-a-half games while speculation swirled around her conspicuous absence, with some suggesting that she had been suspended.

She came back in time for LSU's 82-64 win over then-No. 9 Virginia Tech. The outspoken Reese explained her absence after the game.

“It was a long two weeks to be away from the team,” she said.“Taking time for yourself is really important. I just felt like that was something that was important, resetting and refocusing within the team. I’m just happy to be back, and this place was amazing tonight. I’m just happy to be here with them.

“My mental health is the most important thing before anything, and I'm going to make sure I'm OK before anything because I don't want to cause anything, harm, or any cancer in the locker room. ... I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

Angel Reese said how her support system, which includes Reebok's president of basketball and former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal; and her mother, also named Angel Reese, came through for her during her hiatus.

“I talk to Shaq every day," Reese said. "He FaceTimes me every day. He checked on me. He called me every single day to make sure I was good. He told me every day this too shall pass.

“He’s been here before. He knows what it takes and just being able to have somebody like that was something that was really good for me. He told me when I was right. He told me when I was wrong. He told me what I needed to do to get back to where I needed to be, and I know he’s gonna call me after the game, if he hasn’t already.”

She's back on the court and red hot, and LSU fans are glad to have their superstar back.