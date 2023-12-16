Angel Reese shows off her vintage Coco Chanel earrings worth $1000 in latest IG post

Angel Reese is back on the court and has taken opponents by storm since returning from her hiatus. Her latest victim was McNeese State, who fell to the LSU Tigers in a blowout. Now the star guard has some downtime before she takes the court again against Northwestern State on Sunday.

The star guard took the opportunity to show off her Coco Chanel earrings. She took to social media to post a picture of her wearing the earrings. Reese looks recharged after her mental health break and ready to take the Tigers to glory again, just like last season.

Here's LSU star Angel Reese showing off her $1000 worth Coco Chanel earrings in her latest Instagram post.

Credit: Angel Reese IG

Reese has been a fashionista and recently got a makeover done after returning to the basketball court post a four-game hiatus.

The $1.7 million NIL valued star got a flashy hair makeover and understandably took over social media with it. Her fans sent a lot of compliments, as the look was an instant hit.

Reese's on court performance has backed up her off court glamorous looks. She scored 21 points and led the team in rebounds, with 11, against the McNeese State Cowgirls in her latest appearance this week.

She had also dropped 20 points against Louisiana-Lafayette before that after scoring 19 points and nine rebounds against No.9 Virginia Tech in her return game. So, why did she have to sit out four games before that?

The Angel Reese hiatus turned out to be a mental health break

The drama around Angel Reese started last month when she was benched in the second half against Kent State on Nov. 14.

She did not feature at all in the next four games for the Tigers, raising eyebrows around the college basketball world. But on her return, the defending national champion explained her absence and revealed that it was for her mental health.

Stating that her mental health comes before anything else, the Bayou Barbie said that she wanted to make sure that she doesn't cause any harm in the locker room. Reese also added that she was happy to be back and would do her best to take the team forward as far as she could.

Well, the Tigers have won all three games since her return and boast a 10-1 overall record and second place in the SEC. Can they go on to win another national championship this season?