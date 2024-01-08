Throughout her college career, LSU basketball star Angel Reese has made quite a name for herself. From her humble beginnings, starting her journey with Maryland to leading LSU to a national championship last season, Reese has built an impressive portfolio for herself.

This season, the Tigers are once again putting up a dominating performance as they are currently on a 15-game winning streak. And after last night's win over Ole Miss Rebels (84-73), Angel Reese took to social media to extend her gratitude to God for giving her all the success in her basketball journey so far.

In her recent Instagram story, the Bayou Barbie thanked God for her journey and passion for basketball. She went on to write about the impact she has as a player on people and is hopeful of continuing to have that impact in the future as well.

"God thank you for allowing me to have such an impact," she wrote. "Basketball is something you've gifted me with to share with the world but you also put me in this world for another reason that I've slowly figured out! Thank you!!!"

With the kind of success she's had with LSU and her basketball journey, Angel Reese is also one of the top ten college athletes in terms of NIL valuation. Currently, she sits at around $1.7 million, making her the highest-valued women's basketball player. Her teammate Flau'jae Johnson comes second at $1.1 million.

Angel Reese and LSU push past the Ole Miss Rebels

Despite Ole Miss putting up a decent fight at the SJB Pavilion, LSU managed to put up a fierce battle and ended up victorious in their first SEC away game of the season. The Rebels were briefly in the lead in the third quarter, but LSU pushed past their SEC opponents with a 9-0 run and won the game with an 84-73 final score.

Reese ended the night with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Her teammate Mikayla Williams followed closely and scored 20 points with seven rebounds and two assists. All five of LSU's starters managed to put up double-figures in their triumphant march this campaign as well.

