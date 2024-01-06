LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has built quite a reputation for herself. After clinching the NCAA trophy last season, the Tigers are on another successful campaign so far recording a 14-game winning streak.

Their recent victory was against the Missouri Tigers in the SEC Conference opener played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After the game, Angel Reese took to social media to lay out a special request for her fans who were present for the game.

In one of her Instagram stories, Reese shared a picture of herself sitting on the court and clapping for their 14th-straight win. She accompanied the picture with a caption where she requested fans to DM her pictures of the game rather than tagging her since her tag option was kept off:

"If you take pics or have taken pics from the games, send to my DM because my tags are off."

The LSU Tigers won the game with a 92-72 final score. After a close contest throughout the first two quarters, LSU dominated the third quarter and went on to score 15 points more than Missouri which ultimately led to the match shifting in their favor.

Aneesah Morrow scored the most points for LSU. She went on to record 10 rebounds and put up 25 points for the team. Angel Resse followed closely with 13 rebounds, four assists and 21 points. Other notable scorers for the team were Flau'jae Johnson with five rebounds and 24 points and Mikayla Williams with six rebounds, seven assists and 11 points.

Angel Reese makes controversial tackle on Hayley Frank

Another moment of the game that put Reese in the limelight was because of a controversial tackle she made on Missouri's Hayley Frank. With just over one minute left in the first quarter of the game, Reese collided with Frank when Missouri players were heading back to defend their basket after scoring.

Initially, it was considered to be an unintentional tackle. But when the footage was reviewed, Reese could be seen running straight into Frank which made her fall on the court and be sidelined momentarily because of a laceration on her chin.

Reese made a second tackle on Frank in the third quarter when Mikaylah Williams took her shot. She hooked Frank by the neck with her arm resulting in her falling on the floor once again which led to it being flagged as an intentional foul.

