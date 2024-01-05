Angel Reese pays tribute to LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C

Angel Reese has been the face of the LSU Tigers and especially its women's basketball program for quite some time. And she was celebrating another win with the team when heartbreaking news came out about an LSU student. Reese paid tribute to Ashlei Hinds on Instagram, who was killed in a shooting on a holiday trip home to Washington, DC.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed in northwest D.C., according to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police Department. Hinds was shot inside a hotel room in the capital at 1:30 AM on New Year’s Day.

The LSU women's basketball star raised her hand in prayers for the departed co-student at the university.

Here is what LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese posted in tribute to Ashlei Hinds, who was killed while on a holiday trip back to her home.

Angel Reese on Instagram

The police have already arrested a suspect in the case, 18-year-old Jelani Cousin. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting incident, the police statement said.

Ashlei was a student of sports administration at LSU and had a dream of becoming a sports agent, according to her family. She was reportedly out with her friends celebrating New Year's Eve when the incident happened.

“This is a tragic loss for Ashlei’s family, friends, and our entire university community. Our hearts are with Ashlei’s loved ones during this difficult time, along with our thoughts, our prayers, and our support.

Any of our students who are in need of counseling or someone to talk to because of this tragedy can contact the Student Health Center’s Mental Health Service at 225-578-8774 for free assistance,” a statement from LSU said.

Angel Reese led the LSU Lady Tigers to another big win

Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers registered a big win over the Missouri Tigers on Thursday to remain on the heels of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC.

Reese had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in the contest. And with a 92-72 victory over Missouri, the Lady Tigers cemented their dominance. After losing their first game against the Colorado Buffaloes, this is their 14th win of the season.

Reese has been in great form since returning to the team after a mental health break. She missed four games due to that, but it seems it did her a lot of good.

