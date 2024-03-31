Angel Reese stats today: How did the LSU superstar perform against UCLA in Sweet 16 showdown?

The third-seeded LSU Tigers faced the second-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. Angel Reese had a dominant game and was able to step up to lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight with a 78-69 victory.

Reese had an excellent game as she was able to do a bit of everything on the stat sheet. She finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, four steals, and a pair of blocks while shooting 5-for-12 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe, before fouling out with 31.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

When she picked up her fifth foul and headed to the LSU Tigers' bench, UCLA coach Cori Close was seen complaining to the referee about Reese taunting the Bruins bench. While no technical foul was given as a result, it just goes to show that it was an intense battle out there.

What is next for Angel Reese?

The LSU Tigers were able to hold on for the win and will wait for the winner of the first-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes for their Elite Eight matchup on Monday, April 1st.

A Hawkeyes win would ensure a rematch of last season's national championship game.

Angel Reese does have one more year of NCAA eligibility. If she decides to call time on her collegiate career, she would be in the mix for the top pick held by Indiana Fever. She would have to beat out Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark to become the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

