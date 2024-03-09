Are John Calipari and Sean Miller related? Exploring the connection between the two coaches

In college basketball, the names John Calipari and Sean Miller mean serious business. Calipari helms the Kentucky Wildcats, whereas Sean Miller is the coach of the Xavier Musketeers. The dynamic between Calipari and Miller has always been a hot topic of discussion among college basketball enthusiasts.

Are John Calipari and Sean Miller related?

The answer is no. John Calipari and Sean Miller are not related by blood. However, they do share a bond that runs deep in college basketball.

Sean Miller is the son of legendary Pittsburgh head coach John Miller. Miller senior served as a mentor to Calipari and played a huge role in shaping his career. The familial bond that resonated between them throughout the period became so strong that Calipari was referred to as Sean's cousin in John Miller's book.

Also Read: "Better than Steph": NCAAB fans roar as Caitlin Clark breaks 4x NBA champ Steph Curry's most 3-pointers in a single NCAA season record

John Calipari was instrumental in Sean Miller's career as well. He helped him nurture his potential and instilled self-belief in him, which further strengthened their bond. As a freshman, Sean was struggling initially. That was the period when Calipari's wisdom helped him break through.

It was during this period that Calipari called Miller into his office and famously said:

"If I had known that you'd be soft and scared, I never would've recruited you to this place. You knew this was the Big East, you knew we had a really good team and you also knew that were coutning on you to be a great player."

Expand Tweet

This motivated Miller as he went on to win the Big East Conference's Freshman of the Year award.

Calipari helped Sean Miller make a crucial decision

Xavier v Butler

There was a time when Sean Miller faced a tough choice between staying put at Xavier and joining Arizona as a coach. He was torn between the Wildcats' legacy and the strong values of Xavier.

Also Read: WATCH: College basketball fans lined up 12 hours in advance to watch Caitlin Clark in action ahead of Iowa-Penn State

It was John Calipari who persuaded him to move. He had a late-night conversation with Calipari, who pushed him towards Arizona, which proved to be the right decision in hindsight.

Despite not being biologically related, the pair of them have a rock-solid bond. which continues to run strong.