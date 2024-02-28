"Are you serious?" 3x SB champ compares LeBron's tweet about Bronny to LaVar Ball's NBA comparisons for his son Lonzo

The attention on Bronny James and his potential future in the NBA has been a hot topic on ESPN's 'First Take.'

Stephen A. Smith has criticized the media focus on Bronny, while Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has spoken about how LeBron's role can impact the situation. Recently, LeBron's deleted tweet about Bronny also contributed to the discussion.

Expand Tweet

According to ESPN, Bronny has been excluded from ESPN's 2024 Mock Draft but has been predicted to be a 2nd-round pick in ESPN's 2025 Mock Draft. LeBron commented on his son's situation and then deleted the post.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” LeBron’s deleted tweet. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y'all don't know he doesn't care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!."

According to LeBron, his son is focused on working hard and earning his spot, rather than being concerned about a mock draft.

However, Sharpe equated LeBron's tweet about Bronny to what LaVar Ball said about his son Lonzo being better than Steph Curry.

"It's the same thing that we did with Lavar Ball when Lavar Ball said his son Lonzo was better than Steph Curry...” – Sharpe said via First Take.

“Bro, are you serious? You couldn't pick any other NBA player. You said Steph Curry? You said Russell Westbrook? You talking about MVP?,” he said. “When you do that, people are always looking. 'See, I told you. I thought you said he was all this.'"

Bronny James can choose to extend his time playing at USC

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans goes up for a slam dunk

Bronny James, a freshman at USC, has not met the expectations set for him at the beginning of the season. This is partially due to his ongoing recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered over the summer.

Bronny's current stats are 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37.1 percent shooting from the floor in 19 games. He was unable to play the first eight games due to his recovery.

The NBA Draft is a few months away, so Bronny has the option to enter this year or continue playing at USC for another year.

Also Read: Colin Cowherd criticizes LeBron James for pushing Bronny James to be NBA-ready: "You started the expectations"