“Arizona got man handled by USC, and they barely drop?”: Wildcats' tepid descent in AP Poll rankings after loss to Bronny James' Trojans triggers fans

The Arizona Wildcats saw a drop in their AP ranking after a 78-65 defeat against Bronny James’ USC Trojans on Saturday. According to the latest AP Poll, the Wildcats dropped one place just before the Pac-12 tournament. They are now placed sixth in the rankings as they go into the postseason as the highest-ranked team in the conference.

It was the Wildcats' seventh defeat of the season.

The college basketball world couldn't digest the rankings. The fans were furious that a heavy loss to USC resulted in a tepid decline.

"Arizona got MAN HANDLED by USC, and they barely drop?" A fan commented.

"AP poll continues to disappoint," another fan said.

Some fans loved the way the regular season went this time around.

The Houston Cougars remain at the top of the rankings at the close of the regular season, while the UConn Huskies get the second spot. The Purdue Boilermakers finished third and the North Carolina Tar Heels fourth. Tennessee Volunteers finished fifth.

Bronny James' USC upset the Arizona Wildcats

The USC Trojans pulled off a major upset when they defeated the then-fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats 78-65 on Saturday. Bronny James got a chance to play in the final game of the regular season and he put up some decent numbers to help his team.

LeBron James’ son scored five points and registered six rebounds in a limited appearance. He also provided one assist.

The win was historical for the Trojans as it was their first win against a top-five opponent since 2008. It was a wake-up call for the Wildcats, who have dominated the conference this year.

USC will play the Washington Huskies on March 13 in the first round of the conference tournament. The winner of the game will be up against Arizona in the quarterfinal the next day. All the games will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

