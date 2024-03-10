Bronny James stats last night: How did the USC guard perform against Arizona?

Bronny James is back in action with the Wildcats. In a thrilling game on Saturday, the USC Trojans emerged victorious 78-65 against the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats, who cemented their top seed by beating Tennessee, lost their place in one night.

Bronny played 20 minutes and has ended his zero-point streak by scoring five points. Following the wave of heavy criticism directed towards him, Bronny proved his resilience by delivering an outstanding performance.

He dribbled in the last five seconds of the first half to secure a 3-pointer for a 34-30 lead for the Wildcats. Bronny displayed his versatility by recording five points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.

However, he has been struggling with his form lately, as he had gone scoreless in two games now and has only scored 13 points in his last five games.

On average, he has been playing for 15.2 minutes per game. In his freshman season, Bronny's performance has been decent, with an average of 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His shooting accuracy is 37.0%, which is not bad for a newcomer.

Also Read: Proud mom Savannah has elated reaction to son Bronny James' recent 81-73 win over Arizona State

Bronny James might not play in the NBA in 2024

USC v Stanford

Despite the widespread hope for Bronny to fulfill his father LeBron James' dream and join him on the NBA floor next season, recent projections suggest that he's more likely to be drafted in the class of 2025.

Sports host Ryen Russillo, on 'The Ryen Russillo Podcast,' questioned the credibility of USC star Bronny James to enter the NBA amid his recent performances.

During the podcast, Russillo highlighted the glaring shortcomings in Bronny's games.

“I’ve watched a few (USC) games (this season), and unless you’re looking for him, you don’t really notice him.

"He’s a freshman, but he’s a role player, who, for a few years now, we’ve been talking about what he projects at as an NBA player, and he doesn’t stand out on this ‘SC team again. That's not very good.” Ryen added.

In Bronny's first season as a USC Trojan, he's sixth in minutes on the USC, averaging 4.8 minutes, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Also read: "A combo/facilitator right now”: USC HC Andy Enfield defends Bronny James following 4th scoreless outing of the season