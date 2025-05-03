Arizona guard Paulina Paris was active on social media as she recognized Mia Pauldo’s talent. The 5-foot-9 junior was in the comments section, remarking upon Pauldo’s ease of getting buckets during a basketball practice matchup.

Paris averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 39.3% for the Wildcats last season.

Pauldo, who is a five-star rated high school point guard for Morris Catholic High, was captured in a video pulling out the moves and sinking buckets with ease. 'Ball is Life Women' posted a video of Mia Pauldo on Friday as she was sinking buckets with ease.

Paulina Paris could not resist the urge as she reacted in the comment section, highlighting Pauldo’s ease as she sank her shots.

“Easy middy,” Paris commented under the post.

Arizona transfer Paulina Paris drops 2-word reaction watching Mia Pauldo get buckets with ease - Image source: Instagram/ballislifewbb

Mia Pauldo, whose skills caught the attention of the Arizona junior, was reported to have verbally committed to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers ahead of the 2025 recruiting class. The point guard was selected on the East roster and the only New Jersey resident selected for the McDonald’s All-American game this year.

Pauldo put up nine points, seven assists and three rebounds for the East team on March 31. Pauldo was the third McDonald’s All-American from Paterson, following in the footsteps of Tim Thomas (Paterson Catholic) and Essence Carson (Eastside).

Paulina Paris transferred from UNC to the Arizona Wildcats in 2024 and started 24-of-33 games in her first season. She went on to score 274 points and contribute 131 assists.

Paulina Paris and Malien Rolf join Adia Barnes at SMU

In April, guards Paulina Paris and Malien Rolf became the latest players to leave Arizona to join coach Adia Barnes at SMU. This move made them the eighth and ninth Wildcats to do so since the coaching change.

Paulina Paris, a junior transfer from North Carolina, played a role in Arizona’s 2024–25 season as she shot 39.3% from the field, 30.6% from three and 59.6% from the free-throw line.

Malien Rolf, a freshman from Germany, played 31 games and averaged 19.4 minutes for Arizona. She averaged 3.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats have lost their entire 2024 freshman class, as Katarina Knežević and Lauryn Swann also entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

The Wildcats have signed two wings for the 2025-26 season, Jasmine Gipson and Roxy White. Paris’ leadership and Rolf’s potential were key assets for Arizona as the Wildcats search for replacements.

