Arizona vs Arizona State injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Brycen Long, Zane Meeks and more

An in-state rivalry game is on tap as the sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils face off on Wednesday night in Pac-12 action. There are not too many injuries for this game but let's take a look at the injury report and discuss how this game should wind up.

Arizona vs. Arizona State injury report

Brycen Long, Arizona State

The news regarding transfer guard Brycen Long has been quiet as he is out for the remainder of the season. Initially, there was hope that Long would return, but his illness is going to keep him off the floor. He was only able to appear in six games, and there have not been many details surrounding the issue.

Zane Meeks, Arizona State

Senior forward Zane Meeks is not expected to suit up as he has not appeared in a game for the Sun Devils since Nov. 24 due to a foot injury. Meeks is one of the team's best shooters off the bench as in his five years of college basketball, he is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

He has been limited to just five games this season, and it will be interesting to see if Meeks can find his way onto the court at any time this season.

Who will win Arizona vs. Arizona State?

The Arizona Wildcats are far and away the superior team, and the spread shows that as they are an 11.5-point road favorite. The Wildcats offense is on fire, scoring 94.8 points in their previous five games, so they should dominate.

Caleb Love should score at a great level, and Arizona State does not have anyone who can match Love basket for basket. The Sun Devils are not a great team against Pac-12 opponents this season, so expect a double-digit road win for the Wildcats to cover the spread.

