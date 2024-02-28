Duke vs Louisville injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Kyle Filipowski, Hercy Miller and more

The Louisville Cardinals and the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils are all set to battle it out on Wednesday night. However, significant players on both teams head into this Atlantic Coast Conference showdown featured on the injury report. This article will examine the most recent updates on the players entering this game a little banged up.

Duke vs. Louisville injury report

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski has been one of the most important players for the Duke Blue Devils this season. However, he suffered a sprained ankle as he collided with a fan storming the court after the Blue Devils' loss to Wake Forest.

While speaking on "Fast Break with Jon Scheyer," Duke coach Jon Scheyer explained Filipowski's availability:

"He's just not 100% after what happened. He's not himself. Hopefully, he takes another step (Tuesday) and he can be ready for Wednesday."

Filipowski has been dominating this year, with 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. If he is unavailable, the Blue Devils' rotation is much less lethal.

Hercy Miller, Louisville

Junior guard Hercy Miller was a walk-on player for the Louisville Cardinals but will miss the remainder of the season as he has been dealing with a lingering hip injury. He will be undergoing surgery to fix the issue, according to the Louisville program.

"After outside medical consultation, Hercy and his family elected to move forward with the procedure which will rule him out for the remainder of the season," the school said.

He has not been a significant factor in terms of statistics, but with the injuries mounting up for Louisville, the depth is being tested.

Who will win the Duke vs. Louisville game?

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top programs throughout the nation, and there is a reason why the team is listed as more than a 20-point favorite at home. Louisville only has eight victories on the season and is scoring fewer points as the season goes on after scoring just 50 last time.

With the Blue Devils ready to bounce back after a tough loss to Wake Forest, expect Duke to win this game convincingly.

