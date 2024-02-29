Oklahoma vs Iowa State injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on John Hugley IV and more

The Oklahoma Sooners are on the road Wednesday night to take on the eighth-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Both teams are relatively healthy, but there is a reason to glance at the injury report to see what players are unavailable.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State injury report

John Hugley IV, Oklahoma

Junior forward John Hugley IV is the only player on either team to appear on the injury report. He is expected to miss this game as he recovers from meniscus surgery.

Coach Porter Moser told KREF's Toby Rowland on his coaches show:

"John went ahead and got the surgery on his meniscus. (He's) definitely out. .. We're keeping the door open that he'll return." h/t Yahoo Sports

Hugley has not appeared in a game since Feb. 10 against Oklahoma State. He has been doing well this year, shooting the ball at a 54.8% clip and 39.4% from beyond the arc. Posting 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.6 minutes per game, he will be missed on the court.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State starting lineups

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have a traditional starting lineup in college basketball with three guards and two forwards. Below is the team's projected lineup for tonight's action.

Guard Javian McCollum

Guard Otega Oweh

Guard Milos Uzan

Forward Jalon Moore

Forward Sam Godwin

Iowa State

The Cyclones have a different approach to their lineup construction compared to Oklahoma. The Cyclones have two guards and three forwards in their starting five as they establish size in their lineup. Below is their projected starting lineup tonight.

Guard Keshon Gilbert

Guard Tamlin Lipsey

Forward Tre King

Forward Robert Jones

Forward Milan Momcilovic

Who will win this game?

There is no reason why the Cyclones would be upset in this game, as they have been doing exceptionally well. Statistically, these teams are very similar, but Iowa State is No. 8 in college basketball due to its prowess. The spread has the Cyclones being favored at home by 9.5 points. Expect players like Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey to step up and cover the spread.

