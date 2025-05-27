Arkansas basketball: John Calipari's squad receives massive boost as 6-foot-6 standout withdraws from NBA draft

Arkansas coach John Calipari received a major boost on Monday after one of his standout players, Karter Knox, in the 2024-25 season decided to return to the Razorbacks for his sophomore year.

On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Karter Knox will return to Fayetteville for his second season with Arkansas after he withdrew from the NBA draft.

Karter Knox posted impressive numbers in his freshman year for the Razorbacks, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 boards and 1.0 dimes through 36 games. The 6-foot-6 forward immediately became one of John Calipari's trusted players, making 24 starts.

The Razorbacks' lineup for the 2025-26 season is now loaded following Knox's decision. Apart from Knox, Calipari also have regular starters Trevon Brazile and DJ Wagner in his squad for the upcoming season.

Arkansas has also bolstered its lineup through the transfer portal, securing the commitments of Nick Pringle and Malique Ewin. Five-star prospects Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. will also suit up for the Razorbacks next season.

Knox's return is a massive boost for the Razorbacks, who lost Boogie Fland in the portal. Fland, who averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 dimes during his freshman year at Arkansas, joined the Florida Gators after withdrawing from this year's NBA draft.

How Karter Knox fared under John Calipari at Arkansas in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Karter Knox of the Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament despite the team being ravaged by injuries. The Hogs finished the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 20-13 slate, landing the No. 10 seed in the West regional bracket.

Arkansas beat Bill Self and No. 7 seed Kansas in the first round in an upset 79-72 victory. Karter Knox contributed in the win with six points on 2-of-3 shooting on his March Madness debut. He also had three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.

The Razorbacks continued their giant-killing ways in the second round, beating No. 2 seed St. John's 75-66. Knox was one of three players to score in double figures for the Razorbacks, who stopped the dream run of Rick Pitino's men.

Knox stepped up for John Calipari, scoring 15 points on 3-for-5 shooting. He made a living at the charity stripe, going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Knox, who collected six boards and one assist, also displayed his defensive prowess, racking up four blocks and one steal against the Red Storm.

Knox played another great game in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech, scoring 20 points and grabbing six boards. His efforts went for naught, though, as the Razorbacks lost 85-83 to the Red Raiders in an overtime thriller.

