Ashlyn Watkins, Te-Hina Pao Pao and other South Carolina players hype up MiLaysia Fulwiley in her latest social media post 

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley put on a stellar performance against the Auburn Tigers during their NCAA matchup in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday.

Auburn struggled with ball control throughout the game, committing 23 turnovers, which resulted in 25 points for South Carolina. Despite the Tigers keeping it close at times, the Gamecocks capitalized on Auburn’s mistakes and pulled away.

Off the court, Fulwiley shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning her post:

"On chill I kill."

Her teammates, including Ashlyn Watkins and Te-Hina Paopao, hyped her up in the comments section, showing their support for the young star.

"Fresh ash!" Watkins said.

" Slighttttt," Paopao wrote.

"Put ts on," Bree Hall commented.

"Yuhh lay lay," Raven Johnson's comment read.

"Calmmmm downnnn," Sania Feagin said.

" We love the jorts," JaMeesia Ford wrote.

Fellow Teammates' comments on MiLaysia Fulwiley's post (Source: Instagram: laywitdabutter)

In the photos, Fulwiley rocked a stylish look, donning a white Malibu-printed t-shirt paired with jorts. She accessorized with a golden cross-chain, a gold watch and a fresh pair of white and red sneakers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley leads Gamecocks to dominate in transition

No. 2 South Carolina showcased their ability to run the floor, outscoring Auburn 26-9 in transition points. With a deep bench loaded with talent, Dawn Staley’s squad to take advantage of fast-break opportunities.

Fulwiley, in particular anticipated plays, sprinted ahead of defenders and converted turnovers into easy baskets. Her quickness and ability to leak out in transition proved to be a crucial factor in South Carolina’s success.

With 1:36 remaining in the first quarter, Fulwiley applied pressure on her defender and swiped the ball away as her opponent attempted a crossover. She took off down the court alongside Joyce Edwards, executing a textbook give-and-go for a smooth layup.

Later, during a critical 7-0 run in the second quarter, Raven Johnson launched a long pass to Fulwiley, who found Edwards in another fast-break scenario for a well-executed finish.

Fulwiley ended the game with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Edwards led the team with 18 points, while Johnson recorded six steals, further highlighting South Carolina’s defensive dominance.

Head coach Dawn Staley emphasized how the team’s defensive energy translated into offensive success. Staley said via GreenvilleOnline.com:

"What we did today was we produced points from our defense. We knocked the ball loose, we got steals into easy baskets, and it alleviated some of the pressure of having to execute in a half-court offense because they disrupted us."

The 22-1 Gamecocks continue to dominate in all areas of the game. They boast an impressive record, with a 5-1 record on the road, a perfect 5-0 on neutral courts and an unbeaten 11-0 at home. They also hold a 10-1 record in Quad 1 matchups, along with undefeated records in Quad 2 (3-0), Quad 3 (3-0) and Quad 4 (5-0) games.

Since 2017, South Carolina has secured three national championships under Staley, with the most recent title coming in an undefeated 38-0 campaign during the 2023-24 season.

The Gamecocks have also made six Final Four appearances, seven trips to the Elite Eight, and have competed in 14 Sweet 16 matchups. Additionally, they have won the SEC Tournament championship eight times and claimed eight regular-season SEC titles.

