Auburn vs Missouri injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Caleb Grill, Lior Berman and more

The 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers are heading to Mizzou Arena to battle it out against the Missouri Tigers in SEC action. The injury report is chalked full of players attempting to return before postseason play and could have a major role in what this game winds up looking like. Let's take a deeper dive into the injuries and discuss how this game will go.

Auburn vs Missouri injury report

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Senior guard Caleb Grill has been getting closer and closer to returning to the Missouri Tigers as he is recovering from a wrist injury that sidelined him since Dec. 3. It appears that Grill is working on his conditioning as he nears getting closer to returning to the court.

He has been limited to only nine games in his first season with Missouri and has been struggling with his shot. Grill is shooting 36.4% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc. He's averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game as well.

Lior Berman, Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are going to be playing without senior guard Lior Berman as he suffered a knee injury in the second half on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It was confirmed that Berman did suffer a torn ACL and will be ending his collegiate career.

After the game, coach Bruce Pearl spoke about Berman's injury and how he was a little down about it.

"He's been playing so well ... I'm a little down about that." h/t On3

Lior Berman played a career-high 28 games and was able to shoot the ball well off the bench with a 44.4/35.3/66.7 shooting split. He had a reduced role with just 6.5 minutes per game but now their depth at the guard position will be tested.

How will the Auburn vs Missouri game end up?

The Auburn Tigers are expected to dominate this game as they are 11.5-point road favorites and it makes a lot of sense. Missouri is winless in conference play this season and outside of Sean East II, their offense does not have the capability of keeping up.

With players like Johni Broome leading the way, Auburn should be able to control the pace of this game and easily cover the spread.

