Aziaha James Stats Today: How did the NC State star fare vs Michigan State in March Madness? (March 24)

NC State guard Aziaha James scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting to propel the No. 2 seed Wolfpack to an 83-49 romp over the seventh-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. NC State now moves on to the Sweet 16 of this year's March Madness.

In just 30 minutes, James shot 10 of 17, hitting six 3-pointers and shooting no free throws, with six rebounds, an assist, one steal and two blocks.

Right from the tip, James imposed her will on both ends by getting a block in the first possession before turning it into a rebound and a first score for her on the other end.

Throughout the first frame, the senior showcased her scoring prowess at all three levels, slicing up the defense in the process. By the end of the first quarter, the Wolfpack had a comfortable 29-7 lead.

James then subbed back in at the 7:23 mark of the second quarter, and this time, she looked for her jumper. The fourth-year standout made back-to-back 3-balls which pushed the Wes Moore-coached squad to a 37-19 lead with 3:32 before halftime. As James continued to convert baskets, NC State ended the first half ahead, 47-23.

To open the third frame, James immediately went back to her shooting stroke with another 3 at the 8:40 mark. She turned to her defense then, keeping the pressure up before hitting consecutive makes from beyond the 3-point arc. The Wolfpack led 69-36 by the end of the third quarter.

With NC State's advantage insurmountable for the Spartans, James was subbed out at the 7:50 mark of the final period.

Here are Aziaha James' stats on Monday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Aziaha James 30 26 6 1 1 2 10-17 6-11 0-0 3 2

Aziaha James and Co. record the most 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game in program history

It was truly raining 3-pointers for Aziaha James and Co. as the NC State Wolfpack made 15 3-pointers, the most in an NCAA Tournament game in program history. James contributed a game-high six, with Madison Hayes dialing it up with five. Zamareya Jones made two, and Devyn Quigley and Saniya Rivers each sank one.

The Wolfpack (28-6) kept their 2024-2025 campaign alive as they head into the Sweet 16 on Thursday. They will play either LSU or Florida State, who played Monday.

