Azzi Fudd draws former teammate Paige Bueckers' attention for repping Georgia Amoore's jersey over Dallas star [WATCH]

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers — the inseparable duo who led UConn to the national championship this year — were at odds when the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics played in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

To many fans’ surprise, Fudd, who was often seen in Bueckers' jersey, wore a jersey of Mystics rookie guard Georgia Amoore, who played four seasons at her home-state school, Virginia Tech.

The video of Amoore handing Fudd her No. 8 Mystics jersey has gone viral on social media, with fans expressing surprise at Fudd's choice and what it could mean for her friendship with Bueckers.

Here's the video posted by X user @flagrantfemme:

Trending

"IM ACTUALLY CRYING BRUHSHJKFGDS paige looks appalled 😭😭," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

It captured the moment where Fudd took a jersey from Amoore and returned to her courtside seat while Bueckers was warming up on the court right in front of her.

The scenario sparked reactions from fans because a few days before Azzi Fudd had showed off her phone case that read "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend," which fueled rumors about her romantic involvement with the Wings rookie.

Meanwhole, Fudd is also a former teammate of Aaliyah Edwards, now with the Mystics, so fans think she could be showing support for her other UConn sister. Fudd and Bueckers posed for a photo with Edwards before the game.

Expand Tweet

Azzi Fudd talks about special bond with Paige Bueckers through ups and downs

Both Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers went through a tough time in college due to injuries. They bounced back to lead UConn to its first national championship glory in almost a decade.

Before their NCAA final game against South Carolina in April, Fudd spoke of the unbreakable bond with Bueckers, which started during their high school days playing together on the USA national team.

"To say that these four years have not gone according to plan, or according how we thought it would go, I would say is to put it lightly," Fudd said (per CT Insider).

"To be able to spend these four years - whether we were both on the court, both out, one on the court, one out, vice versa - I feel like it's been incredibly special just to have those moments with her, be able to learn from her."

Fudd will return to Storrs for what will likely be her final collegiate season. She's expected to take over as the Huskies' star player after Bueckers moved to the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here