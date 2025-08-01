  • home icon
  Azzi Fudd, Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson and other college stars excite fans for Unrivaled event: "Vibes are already so good" 

By Nishant
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:48 GMT
JuJu Watkins, Flau
JuJu Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson and Azzi Fudd (Source: Getty / Imagn)

Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins and Flau'jae Johnson, and other promising basketball talents, have signed a NIL partnership with Unrivaled.

Sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Sarah Strong (UConn), Kiki Rice (UCLA), and Syla Swords (Michigan) are other players who have signed with Unirvaled.

Unrivaled Basketball shared a reel on Instagram Thursday featuring the NIL Class of 2025, hanging out and having a great time together.

Fans expressed their excitement regarding the partnership.

"The vibes are already so good 🔥," a fan commented.
"THIS IS EXCITING ! excited for them to come to the league, but to see them go hard in Unrivaled games, is going to bring unrivaled to a different level. Can't wait for the next season. 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
Fan comments on Unrivaled Basketball's post featuring NIL Class of 2025
"Future stars of the league! 🙌," a comment read.
"This makes my heart Happy! ❤️," a fan wrote.
"The future is unrivaled," another fan said.
"Hell yeah," a user cheered.

Unrivaled, launched in 2023 by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is a player-led women’s basketball league that operates in the WNBA offseason. Unrivaled offers a short-season format and runs events like The Future is Unrivaled Summit for skill and media training.

JuJu Watkins and Flau’jae Johnson have partnered with the initiative from early in their careers.

Napheesa Collier discusses Unrivaled's NIL deals, JuJu Watkins seen with Teresa Weatherspoon

Unrivaled continues to grow, living up to its goal to create opportunities for women athletes, as 16 college basketball stars sign NIL deals with Unrivaled.

In a Thursday interview on the "A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe" podcast, Collier explained the mission behind this move (Timestamp: 41:14):

“Really bridging the gap. So, that was like one of the things internally that we wanted to make kind of one of our pillars for why we created Unrivaled. There’s such a gap between like the college player and the professional player, which you don’t see that in the NBA a lot.
"You see them promoting them on their pages. They have like training camps and all these things like bridges between next steps. High school, college, professional. And we wanted to make that too.”

Azzi Fudd, Flau’jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo were seen training with Unrivaled, while JuJu Watkins rehabbed with coach Teresa Weatherspoon. All four joined Unrivaled’s 72-hour Activities event.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

