Azzi Fudd stats today: How did UConn star fare vs South Carolina in Women's March Madness Championship game (Apr. 6)

Add Azzi Fudd to the list of players who have won an NCAA title with UConn. The senior guard led the Huskies to their 12th national championship on Sunday, beating defending champion South Carolina 82-59 in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament in Tampa, Florida.
Fudd delivered when the Huskies (37-3) needed her the most, scoring 24 points against the Gamecocks (35-4). She scored at least 20 points for the second time in this year's NCAA Tournament despite shooting just 1-for-6 from the 3-point area.
Fudd dissected the Gamecocks' defense with layups and midrange jumpers, shooting 8-for-11 from the 2-point area. She also showed her defensive prowess, recording a game-high three steals.
UConn built a 36-26 lead after the first half, thanks to Fudd, who scored 13 points. She helped the Huskies pull away in the second half, dropping 11 points.
Here are Azzi Fudd's stats against South Carolina:
How Azzi Fudd fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Azzi Fudd posted impressive numbers for the UConn Huskies in this year's March Madness.
She opened her NCAA Tournament campaign with a 27-point performance against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first round. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 10-for-13, including 6-for-9 from deep. Fudd, who dished out seven assists and grabbed one rebound, was a defensive stalwart in the Round of 64 clash. She racked up six steals and two blocks in a 103-34 win.
Azzi Fudd continued her excellent play in the second round against South Dakota State. She recorded 17 points, two steals and one board in a 91-57 victory.
Fudd scored 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma. She failed to score in double figures in an Elite Eight win over USC, dropping just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Fudd got her offense going again in the Final Four against UCLA, scoring 19 points in the Huskies' 85-51 victory over the Bruins. She shot 7-for-12, including 3-for-5 from deep in the rout.
Fudd stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the national championship game, leading the Huskies in scoring alongside Sarah Strong.
She averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds through six games in this year's March Madness.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here