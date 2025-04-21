Azzi Fudd summarizes WNBA Draft night with a message for Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and more as UConn star's outfit goes viral

Azzi Fudd summarized her WNBA Draft experience with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, leaving a message for her former UConn teammates, who turned professional.
Fudd congratulated Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin via a reply to a post from one of her fans, which featured images of the UConn star looking glamorous in her outfit for the draft.
"A time was had ….Congrats to my drafted Seniors!," Fudd wrote with three blue heart emojis.
Fudd stole the show at the 2025 WNBA Draft, wearing a vintage-style black dress with a deep V-cut around the neckline. She sent fans into a frenzy by wearing a sheer skirt and a diamond choker to complete her outfit. The post Fudd replied to went viral, generating at least 286,000 views and more than 2,400 likes.
Fudd was seated beside Paige Bueckers, when she was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the draft. Fudd and coach Geno Auriemma were quick to hug Bueckers when her No. 1 selection was confirmed.
The good news didn't end there for the UConn contingent, as Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin were later selected in the draft. The Golden State Valkyries used the No. 30 overall pick in the third round to select Chen. The Minnesota Lynx selected Griffin with the No. 37 overall pick in the third round.
How Azzi Fudd fared for the UConn Huskies during their championship season
Azzi Fudd posted impressive numbers for the UConn Huskies during the 2024-25 NCAA season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 34 games.
Fudd stepped it up a notch in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 steals, 2.5 dimes and 1.5 boards through six March Madness games. She saved the best for last in the NCAA Final Four, averaging 21.5 points, 3.0 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the wins over the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Fudd stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the national championship game against Dawn Staley's Gamecocks, scoring a game-high 24 points.
The senior guard shot 9-for-17 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. She also contributed in other departments, amassing three steals and one dime in 38 minutes of action.
