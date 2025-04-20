"Stole the show","Gorgeous": UConn players and fans hype up Azzi Fudd for her latest WNBA Draft day IG dump

UConn guard Azzi Fudd was in attendance for the 2025 WNBA draft to support her teammate Paige Bueckers, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings. On Saturday, Fudd posted a carousel of images on her Instagram showing off her draft day look.

"Popped out at the WNBA draft ❤️‍🔥" Fudd captioned the post.

She also tagged all of the members of her glam team in the post, including her hairstylist, makeup artist, stylist, nail artist and photographer.

Fudd wore a full-length black gown designed by Christopher Esber and accessorised with jewelry from Bondeye Jewelry. She wore a Movado watch and a pair of Aldo heels.

Many fans and UConn players commented on the post hyping up Azzi Fudd's look. Here's what they had to say:

"Popped OFF😍," Bueckers wrote.

"Gorgeous!!!" another teammate Ashlynn Shade added.

"Stole the show at the draft and it wasn’t even yours," one fan said.

"Finally the draft day dump we’ve all been waiting for from the people’s princess 🩷🔥," another fan left a comment.

"idk if I’m being too greedy but could we get a pt.2 from the draft……you looked tooooooo good," a user wrote.

"@azzi35 you and the dresses looked great. Can't wait to see you popping off on the court next season. UConn fans [Love] you," one more chimed in.

The post, which has over 85,000 likes, features images of Fudd posing in her dress, along with photos of her with Bueckers, other UConn players and coach Geno Auriemma. It also includes a couple of pictures from the draft afterparty, where she slayed in a shiny black cocktail dress.

Why did Azzi Fudd forgo WNBA draft to return to UConn for her final year?

Azzi Fudd was projected as one of the top picks in this year's draft. However, the 5-foot-11 guard chose to use her final year of eligibility and return to UConn for one more season.

Speaking with ESPN, Fudd said she feels she has more to give to the program and that she needs to continue to hone her game before making the jump to the WNBA.

Fudd was a key player in the Huskies' championship winning run this season. She scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in the title game, helping UConn defeat South Carolina. For her contributions, she was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

However, her career at Connecticut has been hampered by injuries, which may be another reason for her decision to stay in college.

