Azzi Fudd takes the stage at UConn 2025 NCAA championship rally, sends humble message to Huskies fans

The UConn Huskies, led by Azzi Fudd, realized their dream of a national championship earlier on Sunday, April 6. In the 2025 NCAA title game, they blew out the defending national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 23-point rout, 82-59, to break the program's nine-year drought since they last won.

Ad

Fudd paved the way for the Geno Auriemma-coached squad, as she tied with freshman Sarah Strong for a game-high 24 markers on 9-of-17 overall shooting, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals while playing all but two minutes of the hotly contested fixture.

As they returned to their campus for their championship rally, Azzi Fudd addressed the Gampel Pavilion crowd by taking center stage and giving an awe-inspiring speech that showcased her humility.

Ad

Trending

"Hi. I'm sorry, it hasn't even really sunk in still. I can't believe that these last 24 hours, honestly, just this last week but, it feels so good to be back here, to be back in Gampel. Seeing you guys, incredible. But we wouldn't have been able to accomplish this without everyone that supported us and poured into us this entire season," Fudd said. (0:25)

Ad

She then went into detail about how this victory was for everyone in the UConn faithful, calling out the support of each and every one.

"This would not have been possible without you guys right here, our practice players, our managers, GA's, support staff, strength and conditioning staff, everyone, the fans, the band, the cheerleaders. You guys have made this extremely special and for continuing to believe in us ever since I've gotten here. These four years, your support has never wavered," Fudd detailed. (0:54)

Ad

"We're so, so grateful for that, and to be able to bring this home and share this with all of you because we didn't do this alone, it means everything. So, thank you guys," she concluded.

Ad

In their success-filled 2024-2025 run, the Huskies also took home this year's Big East conference regular season championship and conference tournament title en route to finishing with a dominant 37-3 overall record, 18-0 during conference play.

Azzi Fudd named 2025 NCAA Final Four's Most Outstanding Player

Expand Tweet

Ad

For her efforts in this year's NCAA Final Four, showcasing her veteran prowess and raw skill set, Azzi Fudd was named the 2025 Most Outstanding Player.

Throughout her national tournament run, the senior standout averaged 17.5 markers, 1.5 boards, 2.5 dimes, and 3.0 steals per contest.

Azzi Fudd also confirmed that she is running it back in the 2025-2026 season with the UConn Huskies for her fifth and final year of college basketball as they look to go on a historic national title repeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here