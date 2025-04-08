Azzi Fudd takes the stage at UConn 2025 NCAA championship rally, sends humble message to Huskies fans

The UConn Huskies, led by Azzi Fudd, realized their dream of a national championship earlier on Sunday, April 6. In the 2025 NCAA title game, they blew out the defending national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, with a 23-point rout, 82-59, to break the program's nine-year drought since they last won.
Fudd paved the way for the Geno Auriemma-coached squad, as she tied with freshman Sarah Strong for a game-high 24 markers on 9-of-17 overall shooting, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals while playing all but two minutes of the hotly contested fixture.
As they returned to their campus for their championship rally, Azzi Fudd addressed the Gampel Pavilion crowd by taking center stage and giving an awe-inspiring speech that showcased her humility.
"Hi. I'm sorry, it hasn't even really sunk in still. I can't believe that these last 24 hours, honestly, just this last week but, it feels so good to be back here, to be back in Gampel. Seeing you guys, incredible. But we wouldn't have been able to accomplish this without everyone that supported us and poured into us this entire season," Fudd said. (0:25)
She then went into detail about how this victory was for everyone in the UConn faithful, calling out the support of each and every one.
"This would not have been possible without you guys right here, our practice players, our managers, GA's, support staff, strength and conditioning staff, everyone, the fans, the band, the cheerleaders. You guys have made this extremely special and for continuing to believe in us ever since I've gotten here. These four years, your support has never wavered," Fudd detailed. (0:54)
"We're so, so grateful for that, and to be able to bring this home and share this with all of you because we didn't do this alone, it means everything. So, thank you guys," she concluded.
In their success-filled 2024-2025 run, the Huskies also took home this year's Big East conference regular season championship and conference tournament title en route to finishing with a dominant 37-3 overall record, 18-0 during conference play.
Azzi Fudd named 2025 NCAA Final Four's Most Outstanding Player
For her efforts in this year's NCAA Final Four, showcasing her veteran prowess and raw skill set, Azzi Fudd was named the 2025 Most Outstanding Player.
Throughout her national tournament run, the senior standout averaged 17.5 markers, 1.5 boards, 2.5 dimes, and 3.0 steals per contest.
Azzi Fudd also confirmed that she is running it back in the 2025-2026 season with the UConn Huskies for her fifth and final year of college basketball as they look to go on a historic national title repeat.
