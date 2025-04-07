“FUDD AROUND AND FIND OUT”: Fans hail Azzi Fudd as UConn star wins Most Outstanding Player for NCAA Final Four

Azzi Fudd captured the 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player award on Sunday after leading the UConn Huskies to a resounding 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA title game at Amalie Arena. The Huskies paid tribute to Fudd on their Instagram page, drawing reactions from UConn supporters following the title win.
UConn's post featured multiple images of Fudd, with the guard's name and "MOP" written at the bottom. The Huskies included a short caption for their congratulatory post, which has already generated more than 45,000 likes.
"AZZI FUDD. MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER."
UConn fans were quick to comment on the Huskies' post, praising Fudd for her dazzling display in the national championship game against South Carolina.
"FUDD AROUND AND FIND OUT," one fan wrote.
"AZZI FUDD MOP. SPEAK NICELY TO HER! MY COMEBACK GOAT," one fan commented.
"I'm so happy Azzi performed today and UConn won. Ugh I'm elated," one fan chimed in.
"You could tell how bad she wanted!!!! Sis was hungry for that Championship win! Played amazing!!" one fan pointed out.
"The People's Most Outstanding Player," one fan shared.
"I love that she really did save all those shots for Tampa!! It's a beautiful ending!" one fan posted.
"That's the princess right there," one fan noted.
Azzi Fudd steps up for Geno Auriemma in UConn's wins over UCLA and South Carolina
Azzi Fudd's Final Four Most Outstanding Player award is well-deserved, as she ignited the UConn Huskies' blowout wins over the UCLA Bruins and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
She helped the Huskies grab a 42-22 lead at the half against the Bruins in their Final Four showdown, scoring all of her 19 points in the first two quarters. Fudd didn’t need to score in the second half for the Huskies, who pulled away with an 85-51 victory in the national semifinals.
Fudd remained aggressive in the title showdown against South Carolina, scoring 13 points in the opening half to lead the UConn Huskies to a 36-26 lead at the break.
She continued to display her offensive prowess in the second half, adding 11 points in the third and fourth quarters for the Huskies, who secured the title for the 12th time in program history. All of those championships have come under coach Geno Auriemma.
