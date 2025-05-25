Azzi Fudd weighs in on "new-look" UConn after transfer portal-powered reboot: "Going to be really good"

Key returnee Azzi Fudd is embracing the new-look UConn roster as she prepares for her final college basketball season. The guard had an opportunity to enter the WNBA draft earlier this year but chose to stay and make the most out of her talents.

Fudd has been utilizing the offseason to support her former frontcourt mate, Paige Bueckers. She was present at multiple Dallas Wings games this month, including the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center on Saturday.

It is there that Fudd highlighted her excitement to play with the Huskies' "new-look" roster, which saw major additions out of the portal and high school.

"We do, like you said, we've got some great pieces - great pieces staying from last year, great pieces being added in," she said in a courtside interview (at 1:08). "So this team is going to be really good.

"We go back in about a week, so I'm super excited to just start, get that grind going again. And just to see how we all mesh and how great we can be together again ... and run it back."

A few of the biggest additions include freshman Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Blanca Quinonez, making UConn the sixth-best recruitment class in the nation, per ESPN. The school has also added transfers Serah Williams (Wisconsin) and Kayleigh Heckel (USC).

UConn is yet to highlight the final roster for the 2025-26 season on its website. However, its lineup could look something like this:

Starters:

Azzi Fudd

KK Arnold

Ashlynn Shade

Sarah Strong

Jana El-Alfy

Reserves:

Kayleigh Heckel

Serah Williams

Allie Ziebell

Qadence Samuels

Ayanna Patterson

Caroline Ducharme

Amari DeBerry

Morgan Cheli

Ice Brady

Ines Bettencourt

Azzi Fudd has already found her match at UConn

After winning the Most Outstanding Player award during their 2025 NCAA championship run, Azzi Fudd will certainly bring a veteran voice to UConn this season. However, sophomore Allie Ziebell will ensure that the sharpshooter is constantly forced to give her best on the court.

In an interview with UConn WBB Weekly, Fudd recalled the first time she witnessed Ziebell shooting the ball.

"I remember watching the first practice, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, she might be a better shooter than me,'" Fudd said.

Allie Ziebell's playing time was limited last season, mainly because of a stacked first unit. Now, with Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen gone, she is aligned to share the backcourt more with Azzi Fudd.

