  • "Azzi is so gorg": College hoops fans in awe of Azzi Fudd's look at the WNBA All-Star game among Dawn Staley, Flau'jae Johnson, G-Eazy & others 

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:01 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd - Source: Image via Getty

UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd turned heads at the WNBA All-Star Game as fans across social media were buzzing about her appearance. In an Instagram post from Yahoo Sports on Sunday, the 22-year-old guard attended the star-studded event in Indianapolis.

Azzi Fudd was in the arena with Dawn Staley, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson, G-Eazy, JuJu Watkins and others. Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft, Fudd announced she'd return to UConn for a final year and committed to the program.

“The stars were out in Indy for All-Star Saturday Night 🤩,” the caption wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Fudd entered college basketball with high expectations as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2021, receiving her first scholarship offer in sixth grade from Maryland. She then committed to UConn in 2020, joining Paige Bueckers. Fans were quick to react in the comment section under the clip, even if they didn't know who she was.

“Azzi is so gorg!!!”, a fan said.
“Don’t know who Azzi Fudd is but she’s fine as hell,” a fan commented.
The buzz even brought out humorous takes from fans, as others referenced her relationship with Bueckers. The mix of admiration and curiosity highlighted the captivation with Fudd.

“Azzi Fudd? Who are these people?!!!” another fan commented.
“My girl Paige got a real one in Azzi!” a fan wrote.
“Fudd 👀,” another fan wrote.
College hoops fans in awe of Azzi Fudd&#039;s look at the WNBA All-Star game among Dawn Staley, Flau&#039;jae Johnson, G-Eazy &amp; others - Image source: Instagram/yahoosports
College hoops fans in awe of Azzi Fudd's look at the WNBA All-Star game among Dawn Staley, Flau'jae Johnson, G-Eazy & others - Image source: Instagram/yahoosports

Despite battling injuries throughout her career, Fudd bounced back in a major way during her senior season. She returned to the court on November 20, 2024, and put up a career-high 34-point outing against St. John’s. By the end of the season, she earned All-Big East First Team honors, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

She helped UConn win a national championship and dropped 24 points and five rebounds in the title game, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong join Unrivaled's NIL list

UConn Huskies’ Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong were the latest rising talents to sign NIL deals with Unrivaled, a new 3x3 basketball league designed for play during the WNBA offseason. On Monday, Unrivaled announced that they became part of a group of 14 top players committed to promoting and participating in the league’s events.

Fudd, entering her final season at UConn, could be eligible to suit up for Unrivaled as soon as 2027. Strong, meanwhile, just concluded her freshman season of her college journey and has three years of eligibility remaining. Both players bring elite talent and major name recognition, adding even more visibility to Unrivaled’s growing brand.

Unrivaled was co-founded by former UConn legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to offer a stateside offseason alternative for WNBA players who typically travel overseas to compete. The league launched and featured seven former Huskies in its first season, including Collier, who won MVP and the 1v1 tournament title.

Joining Fudd and Strong in Unrivaled’s “Class of 2025” were 12 other standout athletes from across the college basketball landscape. The class includes JuJu Watkins (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Sienna Betts (UCLA) and Flau’jae Johnson (LSU).

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
