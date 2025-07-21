UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd turned heads at the WNBA All-Star Game as fans across social media were buzzing about her appearance. In an Instagram post from Yahoo Sports on Sunday, the 22-year-old guard attended the star-studded event in Indianapolis.Azzi Fudd was in the arena with Dawn Staley, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson, G-Eazy, JuJu Watkins and others. Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft, Fudd announced she'd return to UConn for a final year and committed to the program.“The stars were out in Indy for All-Star Saturday Night 🤩,” the caption wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd entered college basketball with high expectations as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2021, receiving her first scholarship offer in sixth grade from Maryland. She then committed to UConn in 2020, joining Paige Bueckers. Fans were quick to react in the comment section under the clip, even if they didn't know who she was.“Azzi is so gorg!!!”, a fan said.“Don’t know who Azzi Fudd is but she’s fine as hell,” a fan commented.The buzz even brought out humorous takes from fans, as others referenced her relationship with Bueckers. The mix of admiration and curiosity highlighted the captivation with Fudd.“Azzi Fudd? Who are these people?!!!” another fan commented.“My girl Paige got a real one in Azzi!” a fan wrote.“Fudd 👀,” another fan wrote.College hoops fans in awe of Azzi Fudd's look at the WNBA All-Star game among Dawn Staley, Flau'jae Johnson, G-Eazy &amp; others - Image source: Instagram/yahoosportsDespite battling injuries throughout her career, Fudd bounced back in a major way during her senior season. She returned to the court on November 20, 2024, and put up a career-high 34-point outing against St. John’s. By the end of the season, she earned All-Big East First Team honors, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.She helped UConn win a national championship and dropped 24 points and five rebounds in the title game, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong join Unrivaled's NIL listUConn Huskies’ Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong were the latest rising talents to sign NIL deals with Unrivaled, a new 3x3 basketball league designed for play during the WNBA offseason. On Monday, Unrivaled announced that they became part of a group of 14 top players committed to promoting and participating in the league’s events.Fudd, entering her final season at UConn, could be eligible to suit up for Unrivaled as soon as 2027. Strong, meanwhile, just concluded her freshman season of her college journey and has three years of eligibility remaining. Both players bring elite talent and major name recognition, adding even more visibility to Unrivaled’s growing brand.Unrivaled was co-founded by former UConn legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to offer a stateside offseason alternative for WNBA players who typically travel overseas to compete. The league launched and featured seven former Huskies in its first season, including Collier, who won MVP and the 1v1 tournament title.Joining Fudd and Strong in Unrivaled’s “Class of 2025” were 12 other standout athletes from across the college basketball landscape. The class includes JuJu Watkins (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Sienna Betts (UCLA) and Flau’jae Johnson (LSU).