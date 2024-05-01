"Bag chasing at its finest" "Life is good man": Fans divided over FAU transfer guard Johnell Davis reportedly joining John Calipari's Arkansas

Shooting guard Johnell Davis has reportedly committed for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. Jeff Goodman broke the news, adding that while Davis' preference was to go pro, Arkansas had offered him a lucrative NIL deal north of $1 million.

Johnell Davis spent four seasons with the Owls and averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his senior season. He shot 48.3% from the floor, including 41.4% from deep.

Although most Arkansas fans are excited by John Calipari's latest signing, few fans on X (formerly Twitter) were divided about this move.

"Can’t get better than this for the Hogs! WPS," another fan wrote.

"Cal is the recruiting goat. Kentucky is in shambles!" a user commented.

"This is HUGE for Calipari. He finally gets the talent he needs to compete after 15 years at UK.," a fan wrote.

"This feels REALLY significant for Cal & Co," another fan commented.

One fan mocked coach John Calipari's doubters:

"CaLiPaRi CaNt AdJuSt To ThE pOrTaL eRa"

Meanwhile, another section of the fans deemed this a move purely based on the NIL money and it was doomed to fail.

"Overrated. This dude won’t even average 14 in SEC ball," a fan wrote

"Not a smart decision young man," another fan commented

"Damn that’s alot of money.!! Definitely overpaid for this one," wrote a fan.

"All that just to lose to St Peters," another joked

Johnell Davis joins the top recruits of 2024 at Arkansas

Following John Calipari's departure from Kentucky, all the top 2024 recruiting class prospects de-committed from the Wildcats. Of them, Boogie Fland, Karter Knox, and Billy Richmond re-signed with Calipari at Fayetteville. But Jayden Quaintance has committed to Arizona State.

Besides the incoming freshmen class, Calipari has also recruited Jonas Aidoo from Tennessee and Zvonimir Ivisic from Kentucky Wildcats.

Johnell Davis is the sixth player to be recruited and is the roster's only experienced shooting guard and could partner with Fland in the backcourt. Depending on how Calipari fills the rest of the spots, a huge responsibility will fall on Davis' shoulders to help lead the team.

Despite this commitment, Johnell Davis has not taken back his declaration for the 2024 NBA draft. Jeff Goodman reported that according to multiple NBA executives, the guard could realistically play for a 2-way contract if he remains in the NBA draft.

Following the NBA Combine from May 12 to May 19, Davis has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and uphold his college eligibility.

