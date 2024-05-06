"Bama is winning the natty": Alabama fans hyped up after Clifford Omoruyi commits to Nate Oats' Crimson Tide for 2024 season

Alabama basketball has secured Rutgers transfer center, Clifford Omoruyi, from the transfer portal. Omoruyi ranks as the second-best center and the eighth overall player in the transfer portal according to On3's rankings. brings a promising boost to the team's prospects for the upcoming 2024 season.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Omoruyi was a reliable rim guardian at Rutgers, with 2.9 blocks per game. Furthermore, he made consecutive appearances in the Big Ten All-Defensive teams over the past two seasons.

Last season, Omoruyi scored an average of 10.4 ppg and grabbed 8.3 rpg. Omoruyi's transfer to Alabama has sparked excitement among fans.

"Bama is winning the natty," one fan tweeted on X, expressing confidence in the team's potential.

"Omg we’re so up," another fan tweeted.

A few other fans also expressed their discontent with Omoruyi's decision.

Omoruyi’s inclusion fills a critical gap in the interior defense of the Crimson Tide, which was a major issue in the entire 2023-24 season. This comes after Nick Pringle and 6-foot-10 Sam Walters exited the team. At the same time, Grant Nelson’s return serves as an additional mural in the Alabama frontcourt next to Omoruyi.

Clifford Omoruyi: From Benin City to Tuscaloosa

Clifford Omoruyi from Benin City, Nigeria, emerged as a four-star recruit at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey’s basketball court. He was ranked No. 47 overall nationally and No. 8 among centers in the 2020 recruiting cycle by On3 Industry Ranking.

Although he started as a freshman with little, Omoruyi became crucial for Rutgers within three years. He started in 98 games and averaged 11.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 2.1 bpg.

Omoruyi at Rutgers was recognized as a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick, two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and two-time First-Team All-Big Ten Defensive Team member. His career rebounds rank No. 4 in the list, field goal percentage No. 4 and career blocks tied for sixth.

At Rutgers, during his final season with the university, Clifford Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. The 93 blocks were the highest in the Big Ten since 2018.

With nine double-doubles and 51.2% field goal efficiency, he proved to be a player on both sides of the court. Omoruyi joins Alabama after the Crimson Tide made it to the Elite Eight and Head Coach Nate Oats’ first-ever Final Four appearance.