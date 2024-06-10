Basketball legend Dick Vitale's influence aids $93 million financial help for pediatric cancer research as Hall of Famer turns 85

Esteemed ESPN announcer Dick Vitale recently made headlines through one of his off-court initiatives. The sportscaster raised nearly $25 million during his charity Gala at the start of May. Already the frontrunner in raising money for the V Foundation, Vitale's quarter million mark doubled his record from last year and reached new heights.

The surging numbers were highlighted by ESPN's Vice President of Communications Bill Hofheimer, who utilized Dick Vitale's 85th birthday to shed light on the achievement. The VP highlighted the $93 million raised through the 19 annual events for the V Foundation and pediatric cancer research.

In response, Dick Vitale, who once battled with cancer himself, expressed gratitude and highlighted his longstanding connection with ESPN. With that, he shared that he intends to touch the $100 million mark through his 20th Gala which is set for May 2, 2025.

Just like the ones before, Vitale's 2024 gala brought sports stars from the country under a single roof to support pediatric cancer research. From notable head coaches like Jim Boeheim, Johnny Dawkins, Fran McCaffery and Jerome Tang to broadcasters Seth Greenberg and Nancy Lieberman to MLB names like Tino Martinez and Frank Thomas were present in the annual event.

The V Foundation is an initiative devoted to cancer research. It was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late coaching legend Jim Valvano. It was funded over $300 million for research grants through the Scientific Advisory Committee. 100% of its direct donations are translated into cancer research and similar programs.

Moreover, there has been an increase in cancer survivors among children aged 5 or more. The survival rate in the mid-1970s was 58% and has spiked to 85% in recent years.

Dick Vitale expects a champion in Game 6 of the NBA finals

Like every basketball fan, analyst and player, Dick Vitale has also shared his favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks have entered the championship stage after a decade, while the Boston Celtics believe they have enough experience to take it home.

With that, before the tip-off of Game 1, Dick Vitale claimed that the Boston Celtics would lift the trophy after Game 6 in Boston.

The Celtics possess the best season record in the league and only lost 2 games in their playoff run. Moreover, they lead the series 2-0 as they prepare to set foot in the Cedar Crest Community Center.

