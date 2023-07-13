What happened to Dick Vitale? ESPN broadcaster announces battle with cancer for third time

Long-time college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will have to beat cancer once again.

He made the announcement on Twitter with the caption:

“This is an update on my meeting today with Dr (Steven) ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vitale’s statement reads:

“I'm sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat. The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it. Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path.”

Dick Vitale @DickieV This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! https://t.co/pu61XJSm43

Dick Vitale announced in August 2021 that he underwent treatment to remove melanoma from his skin. Two months later, he was diagnosed with lymphoma. He was declared “cancer free” a year after his melanoma operation.

Despite having another fight with cancer, Vitale shows no signs of surrender.

He optimistically added:

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall. Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes.”

Ironically, his announcement came around the time of the 2023 ESPYS. The veteran sportscaster recalled his spotlight in last year’s edition of ESPN’s annual awards.

“This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight. This terrible disease strikes so many of our loved ones, and it's now knocked on my door three different times. More research will continue to help in this fight.”

Though he will encounter another harrowing ordeal, the 84-year-old analyst from New Jersey appreciates those who supported him through challenging times.

“I'm grateful for my immediate family as well as my ESPN family for their incredible support, and so appreciative of the outstanding team of medical experts whose dedication has such a positive impact on so many lives. Love to all!”

Dick Vitale is more than just a basketball analyst

Dick Vitale has been with ESPN since the network started in 1979. He covered ESPN’s first-ever college basketball broadcast between DePaul and Wisconsin with Joe Boyle.

Initially, he saw the ESPN job as temporary because coaching was his passion. But he has stayed in the role, with his name being synonymous with college basketball.

Vitale has also covered NBA games, particularly during the 1984 NBA Playoffs.

He was the Detroit Pistons head coach from 1978 to 1979. He also coached the Detroit Mercy Titans from 1973 to 1977 after being an assistant head coach at Rutgers.

Dick Vitale has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame. He has also been inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame and the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

The legendary sportscaster also received the 2022 Jimmy V and 2019 Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement awards. Dick Vitale is also a member of the Washington Speakers Bureau.

Poll : 0 votes