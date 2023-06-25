With the trio of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson leading the way, the rebuilding Detroit Pistons have an insanely bright future.

Each player was drafted by Detroit in the top five over the past two years. Cunningham was the top pick in 2021, Ivey went fifth overall last year and Thompson was taken No. 5 in the recent 2023 NBA draft.

Keith Langlois of NBA.com wrote about the Detroit Pistons' exciting trio, who he feels is full of potential:

"The Pistons will ease Ausar Thompson’s split with twin brother Amen by making him part of a dynamic set of triplets.

"Thompson, taken at No. 5 by the Pistons in Thursday’s NBA draft, will join fellow high lottery picks Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in giving the Pistons a perimeter trio that blends size, athleticism and playmaking ability in breathtaking doses."

Cade Cunningham has been bitten by the injury bug thus far. The former Oklahoma State star missed 18 games as a rookie and played just 12 contests this past season after undergoing shin surgery.

Yet, Cunningham has been impressive when healthy. In 76 career games, he has averaged 17.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Jaden Ivey is coming off a solid rookie season in Detroit, producing 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He also earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Meanwhile, Ausar Thompson, who's 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, possesses slashing abilities and is considered one of the best wing defenders in the draft.

What should you expect from the Detroit Pistons next season?

New Pistons head coach Monty Williams

The Detroit Pistons had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, finishing with a 17-65 record. However, things can be a lot different next season with new head coach Monty Williams onboard.

The 2022 NBA Coach of the Year, who guided the Phoenix Suns to an NBA Finals appearance, brings a winning attitude to Detroit. He did a remarkable job with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Phoenix. It's possible he can help the backcourt of Cunningham and Ivey develop into something special as well.

If Cunningham can fight off injuries, look for the Pistons to realistically compete for a playoff spot next season. The team has a talented roster that includes guys like Cunningham, Ivey, Thompson, Jalen Duran and James Wiseman.

