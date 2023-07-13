Pat McAfee ESPY Awards 2023: From Skip Bayless to Brett Favre, list of celebrities trolled in opening monologue

Whether it was Skip Bayless or Brett Favre, no one was safe from Pat McAfee's ESPY Awards 2023 monologue. The new ESPN host took aim at all quarters of the NFL and dished it out.

He and Shannon Sharpe were memorably sued by Brett Favre for discussing his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal. Pat McAfee took a torch to it and said:

"So, we apologize. The sports world obviously isn't perfect. Sue us. Don't actually. Shout out Brett Favre. That was for me. That was for me and Shannon Sharpe. Shout out. Skip one is for you too."

That is how he segued into Skip Bayless, who was Shannon's partner on Undisputed before the Hall-of-Fame tight end left, and it was on that show that Sharpe had made the comments Brett Favre considered objectionable. But it was not on that issue that he trolled him.

Rather he reminded viewers of the Tweet, that is still up, where Skip Bayless talked about playoff implications for Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as they were performing CPR on the field.

"Sports provide society with so many things every single year. Inspiration for those moments that are difficult, you know, sports give you something to think about as you keep it moving. This year obviously, we saw one of the most inspirational things that has ever happened in human history. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Hamlin is here tonight.

"Hell yeah! We all watched the situation unfolding on Monday Night Football as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were trying to navigate the waters and we all at home feared for the absolute worst. And Skip Bayless was like, get that dead body off the field. We got playoff implications on the line.

"He said it. The tweet is still up, hashtag delete the tweet Skip. But as we watched on, we saw something that we could have never expected. Denny Kellington in the Buffalo Bills training staff, the EMTs, the doctors at the hospital, the teammates and the will to survive by Damar Hamlin has him here tonight, here at all and back playing football, running faster than he's ever run before.

"Absolute dog. Still don't think Skip [Bayless] should have put that tweet out Damar, I think it's a little insensitive."

After finishing off Brett Favre and Skip Bayless, Pat McAfee skewers ChiefsAholic

Pat McAfee was not done as he called out Kansas CIty Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic. And he put the blame on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce getting him way to excited with their performances so he started allegedly robbing banks to watch them play.

“You know, every once in a while, those sports will contribute to society some monsters. I don't like it. I don't love it, but it is what it is. For instance, this year, what we contributed, well, I guess the NFL contributed, more specifically the Kansas City Chiefs contributed, more specifically Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce contributed… [hears applause in the background].

“I don't know if you're gonna cheer for this. There was a man who would put a wolf mask on and actually, go into banks with a gun and rob them for money so that he can watch these two [pointing at Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce] (expletive).

“So, next time, you're thinking about that little left candid shotput thing, and you're thinking about the whole ‘hahh and we're down 30 and now we're winning’ and making in the most must watch games of all time, think about the bank tellers, Pat. Okay, think about him. might win Walter Payton Man of the Year if you just decide to suck next year and not terrorize all the cities.”

It's hard to say if Pat McAfee's plea to the reigning league MVP to take it down a notch to save bank tellers will have any effect, but one hopes, for the sake of the NFL's general competitiveness, that he takes the message to heart.

