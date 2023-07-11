After a long and extensive manhunt, the notorious Kansas City fan known as ChiefsAholic has been caught.

On Monday, the FBI announced that Xaviar Michael Babudar, the man behind the wolf costume, had been apprehended last Friday in Lincoln, California. He has been charged in federal court with one count each of bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines in relation to a string of robberies, most notably a December 2022 incident in Oklahoma, whose loot (amounting to around $1 million) Babudar would then spend on Chiefs-related bets at casinos.

The announcement of ChiefsAholic's arrest (image via Reddit/Twitter)

Fans rejoiced and laughed at the news:

"For that kind of money you'd think the stupid fu**er would've went to Mexico. What a nimrod."

A look at ChiefsAholic's history of crime

Xaviar Michael Babudar may have become notorious only last year for his robbery and subsequent getaway, but he had already been showing signs of criminal tendency, according to an ESPN feature published this February.

Once, Babudar had tweeted this:

"After graduating KSU in 2016 I was working a warehouse job making $12 an hour. Today I manage multiple warehouses throughout the Midwest region and make an excellent living, and I'm only 28 years old. Hard work pays off and don't let ANYONE tell you otherwise!"

This tweet by ChiefsAholic was later disproven by ESPN (screenshot via Twitter/Reddit)

But further investigation by ESPN revealed that he did not attend Kansas State. No proof that his alleged self-managed warehouses existed was ever found; instead, he had worked at Amazon between November 2017 and May 2018 before resigning. By the time of his arrest, he was homeless, self-employed, and unable to hire a lawyer.

Further, it can also be surmised that he inherited his criminal background from his mother Carla. Back in 2009, she was caught stealing from a grocery store in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Babudar and his elder brother Noah were with her, leading to an additional count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Three years later, all three were arrested for forging meal certificates at a Souplantation (buffet restaurant) in Rancho Cucamonga California. According to a local newspaper, he went to juvenile hall for the incident.

By the time he turned 21, Babudar was now facing charges for two incidents at a Target in Sandy, Utah: first for attempting to steal spoon holders and snack bags, then for swapping around price tags. But since then, he would not be seen in the spotlight for years.

