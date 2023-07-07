ChiefsAholic is one of the most popular stories in modern NFL lore, and the Kelce brothers Jason and Travis wonder what the reactions to him being spotted amongst a crowd would be.

Before the Beer Bowl, a beer-themed competition sponsored by their podcast New Heights, the brothers invited their father Ed to present the prize: a briefcase containing $50,000 in cash. They joked:

“This isn’t secure. There’s police outside; just borrow a handcuff. Mom was supposed to have the key so that you couldn't lose this. What if ChiefsAholic is in the audience? You might steal that from him. Nobody knows where he’s at. This is a bank robbery, and he is on the run. He’s a Chiefs fan too; he's probably a Travis Kelce fan.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is ChiefsAholic? A look at notorious Chiefs fan's actions

Xavier Michael Babudar, the man behind the ChiefsAholic wolf costume, had been well-known for never missing a single Kansas City Chiefs game, whether at Arrowhead or on the road. During those games, he displayed otherworldly antics, greatly improving his online prominence.

And then, in December 2022, a branch of the Tulsa Teachers' Credit Union in Bibixy, Oklahoma, reported that it had been robbed at gunpoint, with the perpetrator threatening to kill the cashier unless she acquiesced to his demands. Police eventually caught up to the perpetrator, who was identified as Babudar. He had been carrying a black revolver and a bag of cash.

Payton Garcia, one of the tellers at the TTCU Bibixy branch, told 2 News Oklahoma via her attorneys:

“That day changed my life.”

But that was not the end of ChiefsAholic's troubles. Babudar was held on $200,000 bail (later reduced to $80,000), which he paid, only to skip his court date, leading to a $1-million warrant. He eventually removed his ankle monitor as well and has not been seen since, ironically entering Kansas City's most wanted list at no. 5.

When asked for comment, his lawyer Tracy Tiernan told ESPN:

“I have reached out to him and am waiting to hear back from him. I don’t know the circumstances of why [the ankle monitor] was removed and how it was removed.”

Poll : 0 votes