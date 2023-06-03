Pat McAfee expressed a mix of disbelief and admiration as news broke that ChiefsAholic, a well-known Kansas City Chiefs super fan, was reportedly on the most wanted list in the Kansas City area.

The situation arose when ChiefsAholic was accused of robbing a bank in Oklahoma but chose to evade the authorities and skip court proceedings. McAfee highlighted these details and jokingly speculated that ChiefsAholic might attempt to rob another bank in a different location.

“ChiefsAholic is still on the run after skipping court in Oklahoma for a bank robbery. ChiefsAholic finds himself on a most wanted list. He's on a most wanted list, it's only a matter of time before ChiefsAholic is back attempting to rob a bank somewhere."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McAfee encouraged his listeners and followers to be on the lookout for someone dressed in a wolf costume, the signature attire of the Kansas City super fan. He even suggested that ChiefsAholic might risk evading the authorities just to attend a Chiefs game, emphasizing his unwavering dedication to the team.

"Everybody keep your heads on a swivel for a running wolf. This man will stop at nothing to see his Chiefs play football from the front row in a wolf costume, not court, not financial issues, not a bank teller…”

Pat McAfee takes a different attitude to ChiefsAholic compared ot the Kelce brothers

Pat McAfee has taken the tack that the super fan is a fugitive from the run, which is a different view taken from when the Kelce brothers addressed the Kansas City supporter in their program.

Travis Kelce, of course, plays for the the Chiefs, but it was his brother Jason, who exhorted the runaway to come to their show, saying,

"Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightsshow to tell your story. We will go wherever and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism."

MLFootball @_MLFootball



🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 HERE WE GO: Travis and Jason Kelce wanted to get alleged bank robber and #Chiefs super-fan ChiefsAholic on their pod the @newheightshow and he has responded.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 HERE WE GO: Travis and Jason Kelce wanted to get alleged bank robber and #Chiefs super-fan ChiefsAholic on their pod the @newheightshow and he has responded. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/tUWCDJVsRn

It led to a torrent of criticism, which perhaps explains why Pat McAfee has taken a different viewpoint. Instead of inviting him on, he has asked his viewers to keep their eyes peeled for him.

Poll : 0 votes