Why was ChiefsAholic arrested? FBI reveals Xavier Babudar's extent of crimes after $1,000,000 stunt in casinos

Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic has finally been arrested after being on the run for the last few months. Earlier in March, ChiefsAholic whose real name is Xavier Babudar was arrested for bank robbery charges.

Later, he skipped bail while cutting off the leg monitor that was attached to him, and the police was looking for him ever since. Kansas City's FBI unit issued a statement regarding his arrest now that he has been apprehended.

Here's what KC's FBI wrote in their tweets:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic” was arrested on Friday and has been charged in federal court, thanks to an #FBI Kansas City investigation. Babudar has been charged with bank theft & transporting stolen property across state lines."

Babudar was arrested in California on Friday, and Kansas City's FBI thanked Lincoln police and Sacramento's FBI unit. Their statement further said:

"According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022."

"Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions, and he allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit."

FBI Kansas City @FBIKansasCity #BREAKING – Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic” was arrested on Friday and has been charged in federal court, thanks to an #FBI Kansas City investigation. Babudar has been charged with bank theft & transporting stolen property across state lines. #BREAKING – Xaviar Babudar, “ChiefsAholic” was arrested on Friday and has been charged in federal court, thanks to an #FBI Kansas City investigation. Babudar has been charged with bank theft & transporting stolen property across state lines.

ChiefsAholic's activities shocked the NFL community

Many people in the NFL community were taken aback when they learned that the Kansas City Chiefs superfan had been arrested. It was very surprising to learn that Babudar was involved in such criminal activity because he was typically seen dressed as a wolf in each and every game that the Chiefs played.

It will be very interesting to find out what kind of punishment he will be subjected to now that he has finally been arrested on multiple charges.

Poll : 0 votes