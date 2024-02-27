Baylor vs. TCU basketball injury report, February 25: Latest on Langston Love, Ernest Udeh Jr and more

The 15th-ranked Baylor Bears are on the road as they travel to the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. This game is going to be interesting to dive into as both sides have some key injuries that will affect how this game will go.

Baylor vs TCU basketball injury report, Feb. 25

Langston Love, Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears sophomore guard Langston Love is listed as questionable for this game as he is recovering from a knee injury. It has been almost a week since he last appeared in a game as he played on Tuesday night against the BYU Cougars.

Love is a key contributor for the Bears team, averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.4 steals in 25.0 minutes of action. He has been one of the best shooters, connecting 46.1% from the floor and 49.3% from beyond the arc.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor Bears

There is zero chance that junior forward Yanis Ndjonga is going to be on the floor for tonight's game as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. He has not stepped onto the court in a game throughout his college career and it will not happen at any point this season.

Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU Horned Frogs

Sophomore center Ernest Udeh Jr is listed as questionable for tonight's game with a leg injury. However, there's an update as TCU coach Jamie Dixon told the media on Thursday about Udeh's health and that it's on the player.

"It's all up to him now," Dixon said (h/t Heartland College Sports).

Udeh's last game was on Feb. 17 against the Kansas State Wildcats.

