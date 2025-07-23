"Been out of the office for a few days recruiting": $12 million worth Dawn Staley shows gratitude by making a promise to fans 

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's new book, &quot;Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three,&quot; has fans lining up for Staley's signature. Released in May, the book is a smash hit and a New York Times bestseller. Despite her busy schedule, Staley assured her fans that she would sign every book sent to her. On Tuesday, she posted a picture on Instagram, showing piles of books waiting on a table to be autographed. &quot;What’s good my UNCOMMON FAVOR peeps?!! I’ve been out of the office for a few days recruiting but I promise I will sign your books and get them back to you. When I tell you I’ll sign every single book I mean it! Thank you for the love and support you’ve displayed. Love up!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStaley, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth, has been balancing her coaching duties with book promotions and public appearances. She also made a stop at Indianapolis during the WNBA All-Star weekend as part of the book tour. The book delves into Staley’s life, from her childhood in North Philadelphia to her illustrious basketball career and a journey as a coach. Dawn Staley and South Carolina send uplifting messages to fans During the team's practice on Monday, the entire South Carolina Gamecocks team, including coach Dawn Staley, took a moment to express support and send uplifting messages to their fans. The Gamecocks posted the video on X/Twitter with a caption that read: &quot;How 'bout a little Monday Motivation, FAMS...&quot;In the video, each player took turns delivering positive messages and words of encouragement: &quot;Never forget that you matter!&quot; junior guard Tessa Johnson said.&quot;Give yourself grace, you never know what's going to happen,&quot; Ta'Niya Latson added.&quot;Remember to stay focused and dedicated, cause this season is going to be all about that,&quot; Raven Johnson said.Dawn Staley also joined in and said: &quot;I love our fans and I know and feel our fans love us. So if you're not a fan and not us, stay out of our conversations. Love y'all.&quot; The Gamecocks are coming off a run to the national championship game last season, where they lost to UConn.