  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Been out of the office for a few days recruiting": $12 million worth Dawn Staley shows gratitude by making a promise to fans 

"Been out of the office for a few days recruiting": $12 million worth Dawn Staley shows gratitude by making a promise to fans 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 23, 2025 05:33 GMT
Syndication: Massillon Independent - Source: Imagn
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's new book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three," has fans lining up for Staley's signature. Released in May, the book is a smash hit and a New York Times bestseller.

Ad

Despite her busy schedule, Staley assured her fans that she would sign every book sent to her. On Tuesday, she posted a picture on Instagram, showing piles of books waiting on a table to be autographed.

"What’s good my UNCOMMON FAVOR peeps?!! I’ve been out of the office for a few days recruiting but I promise I will sign your books and get them back to you. When I tell you I’ll sign every single book I mean it! Thank you for the love and support you’ve displayed. Love up!" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Staley, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth, has been balancing her coaching duties with book promotions and public appearances. She also made a stop at Indianapolis during the WNBA All-Star weekend as part of the book tour.

The book delves into Staley’s life, from her childhood in North Philadelphia to her illustrious basketball career and a journey as a coach.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina send uplifting messages to fans

During the team's practice on Monday, the entire South Carolina Gamecocks team, including coach Dawn Staley, took a moment to express support and send uplifting messages to their fans.

Ad

The Gamecocks posted the video on X/Twitter with a caption that read:

"How 'bout a little Monday Motivation, FAMS..."
Ad

In the video, each player took turns delivering positive messages and words of encouragement:

"Never forget that you matter!" junior guard Tessa Johnson said.
"Give yourself grace, you never know what's going to happen," Ta'Niya Latson added.
"Remember to stay focused and dedicated, cause this season is going to be all about that," Raven Johnson said.

Dawn Staley also joined in and said:

Ad
"I love our fans and I know and feel our fans love us. So if you're not a fan and not us, stay out of our conversations. Love y'all."

The Gamecocks are coming off a run to the national championship game last season, where they lost to UConn.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications