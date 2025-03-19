Flau'jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark had memorable battles in the NCAA, one of which came in the 2023 national championship game. Johnson paid due respect to Clark in an interview with Complex, which Just Women's Sports posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Johnson was asked to name the toughest opponent she has faced in her basketball career. The LSU Tigers star answered Clark, who is currently making waves in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

"So me and Caitlin, we 1-1 right now," Johnson told Complex. "I got to wait until I get into the league to break that tie. She's definitely the hardest opponent I've ever played against, ever in my life."

College hoops fans were quick to react to Flau'jae Johnson's words, sharing their thoughts and reactions in the comments section of the Instagram post:

College hoops fans took to Instagram to react to Flau'jae Johnson calling Caitlin Clark the hardest opponent she has faced (Source: @justwomenssports/Instagram)

"And the best part is they respect each other! Very cool!" one fan commented.

"4 showin respect and competition at the same time we are hereeeeee for it," one fan wrote.

"Respect on both sides," another fan said.

"Can't wait to see them all in the W!" one fan added.

"Wow. Huge accolades from her," a fan commented.

"Love them both," one fan wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark's previous NCAA meetings

Flau'jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark's first meeting took place on April 2, 2023, when the LSU Tigers faced the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA title game. Johnson helped LSU grab the 102-85 win, racking up 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in the finals. She shot 4-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-4 from deep.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) controls the ball against LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. (Source: Imagn)

Clark led the scoring for Iowa, dropping 30 points on 9-for-22 shooting. She shot 8-for-19 from the 3-point area and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Clark also issued eight assists and collected two rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Johnson and Clark squared off for the second and final time in a college basketball setting on April 1, 2024, when LSU and Iowa locked horns in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes avenged their loss the previous season, beating the Tigers 94-87. Clark starred in that victory, scoring 41 points in the regional final. She shot 13-for-29 from the field, including 9-for-20 from 3-point range. Clark also dissected the Tigers' defense with her passing, dishing out 12 assists.

Johnson led the scoring for LSU, dropping 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting. She also had six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes of action.

