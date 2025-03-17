"Let's dance": LSU's Flau'Jae sets the stage for Tigers' postseason aspirations ahead of March Madness 

Flau’jae Johnson hyped up herself ahead of the LSU Tigers' postseason run in an X post on Monday. The junior guard posted an image of herself wearing her jersey and holding a basketball, looking ready for on-court action.

Johnson missed LSU’s regular-season finale, an 85-77 loss to Ole Miss, and both of the Tigers' SEC Tournament games because of an inflamed shin suffered against Texas on Feb. 6.

In what seemed like an announcement, Johnson has set the stage for a deep postseason run.

“Im giving it all I got, let’s dance,” Johnson posted.

Flau’jae Johnson has averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 46.5% for LSU this season, also leading the Tigers in scoring average.

Speaking about her recovery from injury in an interview with Complex on Monday, Johnson was optimistic about the process of regaining full health.

“Oh, it’s great,” Johnson said of her recovery. “I’m getting iced right now, as we speak. I finally got to run on the treadmill today. It’s been eye-opening to get a different perspective of the game, a blessing in disguise. I’m very excited to be coming back.”

Johnson's return is set to strengthen the Tigers (28-5) as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

Flau'jae Johnson teams up with Experian to clear $5M in debt for Louisiana families

LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson has teamed up with technology company Experian to help erase $5 million in debt for 5,000 Louisiana families. On Friday, Experian announced Johnson as the spokesperson for its initiative to assist struggling families amid high consumer debt.

As part of her role, Johnson will promote financial literacy and share her own experiences managing money as a top college athlete with a lucrative NIL deal.

“You know what’s bigger than basketball? Financial empowerment,” Johnson said. “Finances are tough, and Experian is helping the next generation pursue their dreams.

"Money isn’t everything, but you need it to live a good life. The Experian app can help you save time and money, build your credit, and gain financial knowledge.”

As Johnson prepares to lead LSU against San Diego State (25-9) in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Experian is reported to have pledged an additional $100,000 in consumer debt for each LSU victory, up to a total of $500,000.

Johnson adds this deal to her growing list of business moves as she also purchased 20 acres of land, following an earlier acquisition in her home state of Georgia in October.

