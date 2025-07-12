"Better than Bronny (James)" "Brandon Jennings on steroids": Hoops fans react to Jason Crowe Jr.'s dominant performance at Nike EYBL

Five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr. impressed with a 37-point standout performance at the Nike EYBL session at the Riverview Activities Center. Playing for the Oakland Soldiers, Crowe Jr. led his team to a 76-74 victory over Vegas Elite on Friday.

Slam High School shared clips from the game on Instagram. The 6-foot-3 guard took hold of the team's offense as he showcased his shooting prowess.

Crowe Jr. was efficient, shooting 14 of 26 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. He also added 2 rebounds, 2 assists and committed just 2 turnovers in 32 minutes. Top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes also added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Fans appreciated the player and drew comparisons.

"Better than Bronny…." a fan commented.

"Brandon Jennings on steroids 🔥," another fan's comment read.

"Reminds me of Shabazz Muhammad," a user wrote.

Comments on Jason Crowe Jr.'s 37-point Nike EYBL performance

Father Jason Crowe, a former professional basketball player, was in attendance and hyped up his son.

"Pops talking!!! I love it😂😂😂," a fan said.

Other fans put the statistics in context, emphasising how impressive Crowe Jr.'s performance was.

"37 w tyran on ur team is crazy work," a user commented.

"37 in a EYBL game is crazy that’s like gettin 55 frfr 😂," another user said.

Jason Crowe Jr. is the top point guard and ranked 4th in ESPN's Class of 2026 rankings.

Jason Crowe Jr. no longer considering Kentucky, Missouri emerges as a favorite

Kentucky was considered one of the top options for Jason Crowe Jr. However, on Wednesday, On3's Joe Tipton shared on "Here Comes the Boom" that Kentucky is no longer in contention.

"Heading down the final stretch … I assumed Jason Crowe Jr. was probably going to end up at Kentucky. … There’s already the connection there," he said.

Jason Hart, who previously coached Crowe Jr. at the G League Ignite, is a longtime friend of Crowe’s father. His presence as assistant coach at Kentucky was a driving factor for the Wildcats in Crowe Jr.'s commitment. Tipton added he’s unsure why Kentucky faded.

On the other hand, Missouri has emerged as a top contender.

“Now, the frontrunner is actually Mizzou. Kentucky is not even really in the picture. It’s Mizzou. They’re kind of the leader in the clubhouse. USC and Texas are the other schools to watch," Tipton said.

Crowe’s commitment decision is expected within the next week.

