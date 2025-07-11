"Im the #1 pg": Jason Crowe Jr reacts after dropping 33 points in Oakland Soldiers' win over Utah Prospects

Jason Crowe Jr., a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, made a statement on Thursday about his exceptional performance against the Utah Prospects on the Nike EYBL circuit. Crowe led the Oakland Soldiers in scoring, erupting for 33 points and four assists in the 91-84 win.

Ad

The Slam High School Instagram account shared a highlight clip of his performance, which showed Crowe hitting multiple jumpers, driving to the basket, finishing in traffic and knocking down 3-pointers.

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to his performance. Crowe himself commented on the post.

"Im the #1 pg," he wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@slam_hs/IG)

Crowe is making a strong case for himself as the best point guard in his class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 5 player in the nation and No. 3 combo guard.

Ad

Against Utah, the California native shot 11-for-24 from the field and 4-for-9 from deep, while making all seven free throws. His teammate Tyran Stokes also had a solid outing with 31 points and nine rebounds. Oakland will play Vegas Elite on Friday at Riverview Activities Center in North Augusta.

Jason Crowe Jr set to make his college decision on July 18

Jason Crowe Jr., a 6-foot-3 guard out of Inglewood High School (California), will announce his college decision next week, per On3's Joe Tipton. However, he does not have a finalized list of schools.

Ad

According to 247Sports, Crowe has offers from Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, USC, UCLA and Louisville, among others. Two schools emerged as the favorites to land him: Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats and Dennis Gates' Missouri Tigers.

Initial reports had Crowe leaning towards Kentucky. Pope traveled to California to watch the young phenom in late April. In June, Missouri extended an offer to Crowe, which might have changed the dynamic of his recruitment.

Ad

"I was actually quite surprised when I dug a little bit and was able to break the whole thing open,” Tipton said on Wednesday, according to On3.

"Now, the frontrunner is actually Mizzou. Kentucky is not even really in the picture. It’s Mizzou. They’re kind of the leader in the clubhouse. USC and Texas are the other schools to watch."

Losing Crowe would be a tough blow for Pope and Kentucky, who are yet to land a major commitment in the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here