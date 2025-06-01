WATCH: Top-5 ranked Jason Crowe Jr. shows his basketball might as he becomes the leading scorer at Nike EYBL

The Oakland Soldiers continue to be one of the best 17U teams in the Nike EYBL Circuit, and it is largely because of Jason Crowe Jr., the son of former LA Clippers star Jason Vrowe Sr.

This is despite him being teammates with No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes. After the first three sessions of Nike EYBL, he now leads the league in scoring with 23.8 points per game.

Jason Crowe Jr. has been a consistent scorer for the Oakland Soldiers since Session 1 in April, and he has been with the team since the AAU season began. Tyran Stokes, who initially announced he was skipping this year's AAU season, only joined ahead of Session 2.

Crowe and Stokes have been carrying the team ever since, with the two often contributing the bulk of the points. Crowe is a prolific scorer, while Stokes is more of an all-around player, often getting double-doubles for the squad.

This was evident in their game on May 25 against Tyler Herro's Team Herro, where the Oakland Soldiers lost a close game, 79-75.

Tyran Stokes had 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block, while Jason Crowe Jr. had 34 points, five rebounds, and two steals. They were the only two Soldiers players in double figures, with only five other teammates managing to score.

Jason Crowe Jr. plays for Inglewood in high school, and he is ranked No. 5 overall from the Class of 2026, and is the No. 2 point guard and the No. 5 prospect in California, according to 247Sports. He is already entertaining several college offers, including ones from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, UCLA, Kentucky, and more.

How is Jason Crowe Jr. and the Oakland Soldiers doing so far in the Nike EYBL circuit?

As for how the Stokes and Crowe-led Oakland Soldiers are doing, the U17 squad currently has eight wins and three losses after Session 3. Crowe led the team during Session 1 and went 3-0, beating Houston Hoops, Arizona Unity, and Team Final in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stokes finally joined during Session II, but his arrival was spoiled by NY Rens, handing the Oakland Soldiers their first loss of the circuit on May 17. They bounced back with a dominant win against Meanstreets the next day, but lost to Team Takeover later that same day. They ended Session 2 with a 74-75 win against JL3 on May 18.

They started Session 3, which was held from May 23-26, with a 3-0 streak, beating Jet Academy, PSA Cardinals, and Team Durant, but fell to Team Herro on May 26.

