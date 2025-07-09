ESPN recently dropped its latest update to the high school basketball player rankings, giving fans a fresh look at where the country’s top prospects stand ahead of the 2025-26 high school basketball season.

By now, many of the names on the list are already familiar to hoop fans, as they are top prospects who have consistently impressed with their elite skills and dominant performances on the court.

According to the latest rankings, Christian Collins, Jordan Smith, Jason Crowe Jr. and Caleb Holt make up the top five prospects in the Class of 2026. However, in this article, we’ll focus on the top five point guards in this class, as spotlighted by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi’s Instagram post on Monday. Let’s get right into it!

1. Jason Crowe Jr.

Jason Crowe Jr. is a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Inglewood High School in Inglewood, California. Crowe is now the top-ranked point guard and the No. 4-ranked prospect in the ESPN 2026 class rankings. He joined the Inglewood Sentinels last season for his junior year.

Crowe ended the season averaging 35.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game, leading the Sentinels to a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball league and a 26-7 record. He is also ranked No. 3 in the state of California.

2. Brandon McCoy Jr.

Brandon McCoy Jr. comes in at No. 6 in ESPN’s Class of 2026 rankings and is considered the second-highest ranked point guard in the class. Like Jason Crowe Jr., the 6-foot-4 guard also led St John Bosco to a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball league, and helped the team to a 26-7 record. He averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

McCoy was part of the U.S. squad that took home gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland, contributing 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

3. Dylan Mingo

Dylan Mingo, a 6-foot-5 point guard out of Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York, currently holds the No. 8 spot in ESPN’s Class of 2026 rankings and is the third-ranked point guard in the class. He also sits atop the rankings as the No. 1 prospect in the state of New York.

Last season, Mingo played a key role in the Crusaders' 22-7 record. He was ranked No. 11 in the class last season and has now entered the top 10.

4. Ikenna Alozie

6-foot-2 point guard Ikenna Alozie occupies the No. 16th spot in the ESPN class of 2026 ranking and is the fourth-best point guard in the class. He is also the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Arizona and No. 6-ranked regionally. Alozie plays for Dream City Christian National High School, helping them to a 24-10 record last season.

5. Taylen Kinney

Taylen Kinney rounds out the list as the fifth-best point guard in ESPN’s Class of 2026 rankings. The 6-foot-2 guard is also ranked No. 17 in the class and is the top-ranked prospect out of Kentucky. He currently plays in the Overtime Elite league, representing Team RWE. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

