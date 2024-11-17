“Better throw than Carson Beck”: College hoops fans react to Hanna and Haley Cavinder’s “QB to WR duo”

The Cavinder twins — Hanna and Haley Cavinder — have been sensational for the Miami Hurricanes this season. In the game against Florida on Saturday at O'Connell Center, Haley scored 31 points, while Hanna added 12, leading Miami to an 83-73 victory.

On Instagram, Hanna shared a clip of herself throwing a pass from the midcourt line to her sister Haley, who then caught the ball and scored a layup.

"God made us girls cause he knew how lethal our QB to WR duo was," Hanna wrote on the clip, making a football reference.

Interestingly, the duo are both in relationships with football stars — Hanna is dating University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, while Haley Cavinder is in a relationship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The reference has resonated with college basketball fans, who reacted to the Cavinder twins' chemistry on the court.

"Better throw than Carson Beck," one fan mocked the Georgia quarterback.

"Teach Beck to do that," another one echoed.

"tell your bf to maybe complete a pass," a fan commented on the post.

"Dropping better passes than Beck," another one made fun of Hanna's boyfriend.

Here are some more reactions:

"Right handed lay from the left side," one fan pointed out Haley's layup.

"When God made you and your sister girls and a QB + WR 🫶🏈," another one chimed in.

Fans commented on Hanna's IG post (@hanna.cavinder/IG)

Miami coach Tricia Cullop raves about Hanna and Haley Cavinder

First-year Miami coach Tricia Cullop could not be more pleased with Hanna and Haley Cavinder's performance this campaign. Together, the twins have scored a combined 83 points across three games, helping the Hurricanes win all three matchups.

After Saturday's win against Florida, Cullop praised the Cavinder duo.

"I just kept telling [Haley Cavinder], 'You’re the best shooter on the floor, don’t pass up shots," Cullop said. "I thought there were even a couple she passed up, and I didn’t want her to pass up any. She’s worked too hard at what she does to pass up anything. She helps us more when she shoots the ball."

Cullop also commented about Hanna, saying:

"She does such a good job, too. Not only did she have a big three against the zone but also did a good job of setting other people up and taking really good care of the basketball."

"It’s such a blessing to have them back because their IQ and skill level just makes everyone around them better," Cullop added.

The Hurricanes will face the FIU Panthers next on Tuesday night at Watsco Center in Florida.

