Boogie Ellis stats: How did the USC star perform in game one of G-League Elite Camp?

USC Boogie Ellis starred in the first game of the G-League Elite Camp. He was a part of Home Team One along with players like Wooga Poplar, Jaedon LeDee, and Jesse Edwards. Ellis was the best performer on the court, leading his team to a 93-83 victory over the visitors.

To increase his draft stocks while participating in the pre-draft camps, Boogie Ellis scored the match-highest 23 points in the 22 minutes he played. He contributed by making seven out of his 12 field goal attempts. He was amazing from beyond the line, as he secured two out of his five attempts from there. He shot 87.5 percent from the free throws, scoring eight out of nine attempts.

Expand Tweet

Boogie Ellis declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on April 15, 2024, after playing two seasons with the Memphis Tigers in the AAC conference and his final three seasons with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 conference. He was commendable for USC throughout his three seasons.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. He was named to the Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2024 after making it to the First-Team All-Pac-12 one year ago.

Recruited as a four-star prospect, Boogie Ellis was one of the top players in the class of 2019. He committed to Duke at first, to start his collegiate career, but later joined Memphis because of the return of Tre Jones to the Blue Devils, taking his spot as a starter.

USC's Boogie Ellis 2024 NBA Draft Projection

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round USC vs Washington

Boogie Ellis did not get invited to the NBA Draft Combine initially as only Bronny James and Isaiah Collier have their names on the list. However, Ellis was invited to play in the G League Elite Camp, and according to ESPN's Jonathan Govony, the best prospects from this camp will be able to improve their draft stocks and will be invited to the combine.

According to CBS Sports, 6-foot-3 Boogie Ellis will fall in the fourth tier, which includes those who will be Round 2 picks or will go undrafted, depending on their pre-draft camp performances. Some will have their draft stocks go up, while others will see them go down.

However, if Boogie continues to perform as he did in the first game in the G-League camp, he might end up increasing his chances of getting drafted.